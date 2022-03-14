AUD/USD Price Analysis: 100-DMA tests buyers ahead of key catalysts

- AUD/USD consolidates recent losses around two-week low, sidelined of late.
- Clear break of 100-DMA, downbeat MACD signals direct bears to six-week-old support line.
- Key Fibonacci retracement levels, 200-DMA add to the upside filters.
- RBA Meeting Minutes will precede China's Retail Sales, Industrial Production for February to direct immediate moves.
AUD/USD remains mildly bid around 0.7200 during Tuesday’s initial Asian session, following a two-day downtrend to a fortnight low.
Even so, the first daily closing below the 100-DMA in over two weeks and the most bearish MACD signals since early February keeps AUD/USD sellers hopeful.
That said, an upward sloping support line from late January, around 0.7180 at the latest, will challenge short-term sellers.
In a case where the AUD/USD prices drop below 0.7180, the early January’s low near 0.7130 and the 0.7100 threshold will be in the spotlight.
Alternatively, a clear upside break of the 100-DMA, at 0.7222 by the press time, will extend the corrective pullback towards the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of October 2021 to January 2022 downside, around 0.7265.
Following that, the 200-DMA and the 61.8% Fibo., respectively around 0.7310 and 0.7335, will entertain AUD/USD bulls before directing them to the monthly high of 0.7441.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7199
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0086
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.18%
|Today daily open
|0.7285
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7248
|Daily SMA50
|0.7197
|Daily SMA100
|0.7228
|Daily SMA200
|0.7314
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7368
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7282
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7441
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7315
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7335
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7255
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7225
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7169
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7342
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7398
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7428
