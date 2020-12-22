AUD/USD Price Analysis: 0.7560 is a tough nut to crack for the bulls

- AUD/USD holds the lower ground near mid-0.7500s.
- The hourly chart points to a potential rebound.
- A bunch of healthy resistance levels is stacked up.
AUD/USD has paused its sell-off and looks set to extend the bounce in the session ahead, although a bunch of healthy barriers on the upside could make it a difficult ride for the AUD bulls.
Technically, the pair wavers in a falling channel on the hourly chart.
A sustained move above the key hurdle at 0.7555-0.7559 is needed to extend the recovery momentum. That level is the confluence area of the 200-hourly moving average (HMA) and the falling trendline resistance.
Further north, the 21-HMA at 0.7565 will also limit the upside. Ahead of the 50-HMA barrier at 0.7573 could challenge the bulls’ commitment.
The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south while below the midline, suggesting that the recovery attempts are likely to be shallow.
The immediate cushion is seen at the falling trendline support at 0.7533. A breach of the last could trigger a sharp drop towards the 0.7500 level.
AUD/USD: Hourly chart
AUD/USD: Additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7546
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.40
|Today daily open
|0.7583
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7465
|Daily SMA50
|0.7294
|Daily SMA100
|0.7252
|Daily SMA200
|0.6936
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7615
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7461
|Previous Weekly High
|0.764
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7506
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.752
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7556
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7491
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7399
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7337
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7646
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7708
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.3450 amid Brexit hopes
GBP/USD has recovered toward 1.3450 as hopes for a compromise on fisheries in Brexit talks boosts the pound. The UK and France are working to resolve the border closure, a result of the covid strain fears, which have weighed on markets.
EUR/USD holds above 1.22 amid virus concerns, stimulus passage
EUR/USD is trading above 1.22, marginally lower as markets remain concerned about the new virus strain but are calmer. Congress passed the $900 billion stimulus bill. US GDP data is awaited.
XAU/USD slips below $1870 level, fresh session low
Gold struggled to capitalize on its early uptick to the $1884 area and has now drifted into the negative territory for the third consecutive session. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1870 region, down around 0.50% for the day.
FX Today: Stimulus passage fails to cheer markets amid covid strain concerns, Brexit eyed
The safe-haven dollar is rising as concerns about the fast-spreading COVID-19 strain weigh on sentiment. Congress passed the stimulus bill as expected. Hopes for a Brexit breakthrough keep the pound afloat. US growth figures and vaccine developments are eyed.
US Dollar Index: Round trip stalls, bulls eye 38.2% retracement prospects
The US dollar gained at the start of the week, measured by the DXY which is an index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. Positioning favors the upside as COVID risks are once again taking precedence.