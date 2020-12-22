AUD/USD Price Analysis: 0.7560 is a tough nut to crack for the bulls

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • AUD/USD holds the lower ground near mid-0.7500s.
  • The hourly chart points to a potential rebound.
  • A bunch of healthy resistance levels is stacked up.

AUD/USD has paused its sell-off and looks set to extend the bounce in the session ahead, although a bunch of healthy barriers on the upside could make it a difficult ride for the AUD bulls.

Technically, the pair wavers in a falling channel on the hourly chart.

A sustained move above the key hurdle at 0.7555-0.7559 is needed to extend the recovery momentum. That level is the confluence area of the 200-hourly moving average (HMA) and the falling trendline resistance.

Further north, the 21-HMA at 0.7565 will also limit the upside. Ahead of the 50-HMA barrier at 0.7573 could challenge the bulls’ commitment.

The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south while below the midline, suggesting that the recovery attempts are likely to be shallow.

The immediate cushion is seen at the falling trendline support at 0.7533. A breach of the last could trigger a sharp drop towards the 0.7500 level.

AUD/USD: Hourly chart

AUD/USD: Additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7546
Today Daily Change -0.0030
Today Daily Change % -0.40
Today daily open 0.7583
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7465
Daily SMA50 0.7294
Daily SMA100 0.7252
Daily SMA200 0.6936
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7615
Previous Daily Low 0.7461
Previous Weekly High 0.764
Previous Weekly Low 0.7506
Previous Monthly High 0.7438
Previous Monthly Low 0.699
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.752
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7556
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7491
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7399
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7337
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7646
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7708
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.78

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

