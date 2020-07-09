AUD/USD Price Analysis: 0.7000 regains market attention inside weekly rising channel

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD extends recovery moves from 0.6968 to attack the psychological magnet.
  • The upper line of the immediate rising channel adds to resistances ahead of June month top.
  • 200-HMA becomes extra support during the fall.

AUD/USD rises to 0.6990, up 0.10% on a day, during the pre-European session on Thursday. The aussie pair recently gained bids after taking a U-turn from the intraday low of 0.6968. However, the 0.7000 round-figures hold the key to the further upside as favored by an ascending channel formation on the hourly chart.

Bullish MACD increases the odds for the pair’s sustained rise past-0.7000. Though, the resistance line of the said channel, at 0.7025 now, might question the bulls afterward. If not, then the June month’s high surrounding 0.7065 will be in focus.

If at all the bulls manage to stay positive past-0.7065, July 2019 top near 0.7085 becomes an extra hurdle to the north.

Alternatively, the pair’s pullback might take rest on the channel’s support line of 0.6940. Failing to do so can fetch the AUD/USD prices to 200-HMA level of 0.6924, a break of which will exert additional downside pressure towards revisiting June 30 bottom close to 0.6830.

AUD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6987
Today Daily Change 5 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 0.6982
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.69
Daily SMA50 0.6738
Daily SMA100 0.6521
Daily SMA200 0.6675
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6987
Previous Daily Low 0.6926
Previous Weekly High 0.6953
Previous Weekly Low 0.6832
Previous Monthly High 0.7065
Previous Monthly Low 0.6648
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6964
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.695
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6943
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6905
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6883
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7004
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7026
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7064

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

