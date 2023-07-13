AUD/USD Price Analysis: 0.6900 seems next stop for Aussie

- AUD/USD has climbed to a neat 0.6850 amid a cheerful market mood.
- Australian one-year forward consumer inflation expectations remained well-anchored at 5.2%.
- AUD/USD has delivered a perpendicular rally after a breakout of the Descending Triangle pattern.
The AUD/USD pair has jumped to near 0.6850 in the European session. The Aussie asset has rallied as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is failing to find support after a meaningful cool down in the United States June’s inflation report.
S&P500 futures have extended gains in London, portraying an upbeat market mood. The USD Index has extended its sell-off to near 100.30 as a soft Consumer Price Index (CPI) report has drummed that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will hike interest rates only once by the year-end.
One-year forward consumer inflation expectations in the Australian region have remained well-anchored at 5.2% while investors were expecting a decline to 5.1%. This would discourage the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) from raising interest rates further.
AUD/USD has delivered a perpendicular rally after a breakout of the Descending Triangle chart pattern on a four-hour scale. The Aussie asset is approaching the horizontal resistance plotted from June 16 high at 0.6900.
Upward-sloping 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6738 indicates that the upside bias is extremely strong. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, portraying strength in the upside momentum.
After a stalwart rally, a minor correction to near June 22 high at 0.6806 would attract buyers for the upside of June 20 high at 0.6854 followed by June 16 high at 0.6900.
On the flip side, a breakdown below June 27 high at 0.6720 would expose the asset to June 23 low at 0.6663 and July 10 low at 0.6624.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6844
|Today Daily Change
|0.0058
|Today Daily Change %
|0.85
|Today daily open
|0.6786
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6718
|Daily SMA50
|0.6681
|Daily SMA100
|0.6683
|Daily SMA200
|0.6701
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6796
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6682
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6705
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6599
|Previous Monthly High
|0.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6484
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6753
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6713
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6641
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6599
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6827
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6869
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6941
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1150 amid extended US Dollar sell-off
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.1200, trading close to fresh 2023 highs in the European session amid an extended US dollar weakness across the board. The Greenback remains undermined by dovish Fed expectations following softer US CPI data. ECB Minutes, US PPI data eyed.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3050 on renewed USD selling
GBP/USD is jumping above 1.3050, regaining the upside traction in European trading. Renewed US Dollar selling is fuelling the GBP/USD advance, as investors look past the mixed UK GDP and Industrial Production data. Focus shifts to US PPI and Fedspeak.
Gold faces delicate barricades around $1,960, upside remains favored, US PPI eyed
Gold price has faced fragile barricades while attempting to surpass the immediate resistance of $1,960.00 in the late Asian session. The precious metal has is expected to resume its upside journey as inflationary pressures in the US have softened dramatically.
Solana price eyes 15% nosedive after recent development in FTX bankruptcy case
Solana price has been on an uptrend for nearly a month, clocking in nearly 65% in gains. While the ascent is impressive, SOL holders need to be aware of a sudden shift in trend due to declining momentum.
Are we there yet?
The CPI surprise will not keep the Fed from hiking rates this month, but further hikes look less likely. Today's PPI may give markets another excuse to trade the easing inflation narrative, with front-end-led steepening sending end-of-cycle vibes.