AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls look for H&S neckline to hold, target break of 50% Fibo

- AUD/USD bears taking back control on the short-term outlook, testing H&S neckline.
- The bullish bias remains while above neckline and within rising channel, with OBV in favour of the rising channel.
- Bulls need to clear a 36.25 fibo confluence resistance and then a 50% mean reversion.
AUD/USD daily chart
Following a sell-off of a five-wave break to the upside within the rising channel established in October 2019, from which AUD/USD rallied from a low in the 0.6670s to a high in the 0.7040s, bulls are back in the picture, battling for territory vs a fresh wave of supply.
The price of the Aussie has consolidated in the right shoulder of an H&S pattern within a rising bullish channel. The neckline has held an initial test ahead of key Aussie data this week and while the bears are looking for a good lunch on a disappointment there, the technical picture is still skewed in favour of the bulls, at this juncture at least.
The On Balance Volume is with the bull trend. However, in more recent trade, we now have a bearish engulfing in development on the 4hr charts with the price submerged below the 50-day moving average 21 4-hour ma.
Nevertheless, should the neckline hold, bulls will be encouraged to push the bears back to a test of the prior resistance and a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the prior swing high (head of H&S). A subsequent break of a 50% mean-reversion target could lead to a grind higher towards the top of the rising channel again. But it will be a bumpy ride and stops should be positioned accordingly, using ATR as a reference point.
On the flip side, on a break below the neckline, a clear-out of stops will be the first test of the market's appetite. A continuation to the downside, however, will likely encourage a downside bias below the rising channel (depending on fundamentals) with a focus on the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the entire channel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
