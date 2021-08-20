- AUD/USD bears in charge in the long-term downtrend.
- US dollar takes on critical monthly resistance, will it hold above?
As per prior analysis, dated as far back as the start of the month, Chart of the Week: AUD/USD bears back in play, with reference made within to analysis as long as June of this year, it was a long time coming, but the breakout finally arrived this week.
Since June, AUD/USD had been analysed as technically bearish in a series of articles:
- Chart of the Week: Commodity currencies in focus, bears in control
- AUD/USD downside compelling for the days ahead
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls coming up for their last breath?
- Aussie Covid spread tainting bullish appetite in AUD
The final straw that broke the camel's back was the combination of the spread of covid in the nation resulting in fresh lockdowns and extensions to those.
When coupled with the dovish tilt in the Reserve Bank of Australia minutes, hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials and a subsequent rise in the US dollar, AUD/USD broke out from weeks of consolidation to mark a fresh low for 2021 on Thursday.
The following is a top-down analysis that arrives at a lower-for-longer outlook for AUD/USD.
From a monthly perspective, AUD/USD has been in a longer-term downtrend that most might have forgotten.
In this regard, the trend is your friend so the focus should be on the next layer of market structure to the downside and a test of the 0.70 figure for the weeks ahead.
From a weekly perspective, the candle is headed for a strong bearish close which leaves prospects of a downside continuation for the week ahead, but the price would ideally close below the August 21 weekly 2020 close of 0.7160.
Failing that, an upside meanwhile correction on the daily time frames is the most probable scenario for the immediate future.
The first port of call will be to test bearish commitments at a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the uninterrupted 4-days of daily candles in an overextended bearish impulse near to 0.7235.
Beyond there, the 50% mean reversion target near 0.7260 guards a fuller retracement to the old support and confluence with the 61.8% Fibo near 0.7290.
A break of the 4-hour highs of 0.7180 this week will likely seal the deal for a fuller retracement for the start of next week:
DXY analysis
Overall, much will depend on how the US dollar plays out now that it has broken above a very important area of resistance n the longer-term charts.
Bulls will want to see a weekly and then a monthly close above 93.50.
US dollar teases reversal traders, Golden Cross underpins
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Head-and-shoulders confirmation eyed for further losses below 1.1700
EUR/USD retreats towards the yearly low of 1.1665, recently sidelined around 1.1680, amid an inactive Asian session on Friday. The currency major pair seesaws around the neck-line of a bearish head-and-shoulders chart pattern on the 4H play.
GBP/USD renews monthly bottom above 1.3600 on Brexit, covid woes
Having dropped the most since June, GBP/USD remains on the back foot around 1.3630, battling the key technical support, during Friday’s Asian session. The cable pair justifies the recently easy consumer confidence figures while also bearish the burden of the Brexit and coronavirus jitters.
King Dollar weighs on XAU/USD below $1,800
Gold had the biggest daily fall in two weeks on Thursday, sidelined near $1,780 as the Asian traders brace for Friday. The virus-led rush to risk-safety could be cited as the key catalyst dragging down the yellow metal.
Shiba Inu downtrend is not over yet but help is underway
Shiba Inu has had its run higher but hit a cap at the beginning of the week. A full correction has taken place, wiping out almost the entire profit of two weeks' gains.
When is a taper not a rate hike? Whenever the Fed says so
The questions around the primary topic in world markets continue to grow. Will the Fed announce the long-awaited taper of its bond program at its September meeting?