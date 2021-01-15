AUD/USD pressuring lows near 0.7750 as US dollar rebounds ahead of data

- AUD/USD extends the drop amid US dollar’s rebound.
- Treasury yields drop on dovish Fed Powell, Biden’s plan unimpressive.
- US Retail Sales and Consumer Sentiment data eagerly awaited.
AUD/USD is on a steady decline after facing rejection at 0.7800 in the overnight trades. The aussie tests 0.7750 amid the risk-off market mood, which aids the rebound in the safe-haven US dollar.
The US dollar attempts a bounce ahead of the European open, recovering from the dovish take from the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Powell said in his speech Thursday that the time to raise interest rates is 'no time soon'.
The risk sentiment remains sour, as investors scrutinize President-elect Joe Biden’s $1.9 stimulus package proposal and weak US jobless claims, which has also helped put a bid under the greenback, weighing on the aussie.
However, the AUD bulls could find some support from the tumbling US Treasury yields, in light of a dovish monetary policy likely to be maintained by the Fed in the coming months.
Meanwhile, the US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment will offer fresh direction on the greenback, eventually influencing the aussie pair. Also, of note remains China’s Q4 GDP report due Monday at 0130 GMT.
AUD/USD technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7754
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|0.7789
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7676
|Daily SMA50
|0.7501
|Daily SMA100
|0.7341
|Daily SMA200
|0.7085
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7806
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7728
|Previous Weekly High
|0.782
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7642
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7743
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7776
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7758
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7743
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7697
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7665
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.782
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7852
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7898
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
