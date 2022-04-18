'We are of the view that the Fed is broadly in-sync with the move toward the vicinity of neutral by the end of 2022, with Governor Brainard supporting that view recently. Chair Powell's remarks in an IMF panel on the global economy will get the focus of the attention,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.

In the American session, investors will focus on the speech from the St. Louis Fed President and FOMC member James Bullard, which will provide insights into the likely monetary policy action by the Fed. However, the mega event will be the speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell , which is due later this week.

The US dollar rose across the board, keeping to two-year highs vs a number of rivals with the DXY index holding in the 100s. More hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials reinforced expectations for faster US policy tightening, tipping the balance in the US dollar's Favour.

AUD/USD was being pressured near the lows of the day in the 0.7380s albeit with no follow-through from the bears so far and the Chinese data dump can add support to the Aussie. Nevertheless, there is a lack of liquidity with Hong Kong out for Easter Monday, Australia and New Zealand. At 0.7385, the pair is down 0.1%.

