AUD/USD: Potentially higher with resistance at 0.6659 – OCBC

The broad USD took a serious hit, as investors continue to impute positivity on the back equities and shake off any negative developments in the Sino/US front, with the AUD/USD breaking the 0.6600 resistance, per OCBC Bank.

Key quotes

“Do not rule out further extensions higher at this point, although much will be dependent on equity performance in the near-term.”

“Near-term resistance at the 200-day MA (0.6659), while supports enter at 0.6600.”