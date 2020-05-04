AUD/USD potential upside to the 0.6250 area – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, AUD/USD could recede further and re-test the mid-0.6200s in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “After rising strongly for most of last week, AUD staged a surprisingly sharp and rapid decline that sent it tumbling to a low of 0.6410 last Friday (before extending its drop upon opening this morning). The rapid drop is severely oversold even though robust downward momentum suggests AUD could test 0.6360 first before the current downward pressure should ease. For today, the next support at 0.6330 is likely out of reach. Resistance is at 0.6425 followed by 0.6465.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “In our latest narrative from last Wednesday (29 Apr, spot at 0.500), we held the view that AUD could ‘strengthen towards 0.6580’. AUD subsequently rose to 0.6570 on Thursday (30 Apr) before dropping sharply. The rapid decline suggests that AUD may have found a short-term top at 0.6570. From here, the pullback has scope to extend lower towards 0.6300, possibly as low as 0.6250. Only a move back above 0.6520 (‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate that the current downward pressure has eased.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.0950 amid global tensions, weak data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, down from the highs. Sino-American tensions are boosting the dollar and weak eurozone PMIs are weighing on the euro. Several European countries are easing restrictions on Monday.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.25 amid global tensions
GBP/USD is trading below 1.25, as the safe-haven dollar gains ground amid growing US-Sino tensions. UK defense minister Wallace said China has questions to answer on coronavirus. Decisions on the UK lockdown are awaited.
Forex Today: Pompeo pumps up the dollar, Trump's trade threats boost the yen, EZ data eyed
Sino-American tensions are weighing on sentiment and boosting the dollar and the yen against the rest, with gold prices also declining. Second-tier US and European figures coronavirus developments and relations between the world's largest economies are eyed.
Gold: Yellow metal charts pennant pattern
Gold has carved out a narrowing price range or a pennant pattern on the daily chart, which comprises of trendlines connecting lower highs and higher lows. A breakout would imply a resumption of the rally from April lows.
USD/CNH hits 6-week high on US-China tussle
USD/CNH jumps to the highest level since March 20. The offshore Yuan (CNH) is flashing red with the US ratcheting up anti-China rhetoric to shift responsibility for the COVID-19 crisis. Markets offer Yuan as the US steps up anti-China rhetoric.