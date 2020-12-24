AUD/USD: Post-covid year to start with a surge but end with a downtrend

A trough-to-peak rise of 38% is impressive for most stocks – and a rarity in currency markets, yet that is what happened to AUD/USD in 2021. Australia’s success against COVID-19, Chinese demand and central bank action are behind the rise from the ashes. These trends will likely extend into early 2021 when Australia’s relative advantage should keep it bid. However, worsening relations with China are set to weigh on the aussie, especially in the latter half of the year, FXStreet's Analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Key quotes
“Australia may officially be a continent, but being an isolated island nation is one reason it successfully coped with coronavirus. Early on, the land down under restricted travel and forced entrants into strict quarantines, successfully stemming the virus’s first wave while temperatures fell.”
“China is moving away from the classic industry and massive building into technology. The world’s second-largest economy is, therefore, less dependent on Australian commodities. Is the land down under ready to also move away from its dependence on China? That will probably take some time, and in the meantime, Sino-Australian relations may further deteriorate in 2021, weighing on the Aussie.”
“While London is under severe Tier 3 restrictions, New York is facing a shutdown and Christmas looks gloomy in Berlin, Sydney’s Bondi Beach will likely be packed around New Year’s Eve and beyond. However, this Australian summer is set to end once vaccine production and distribution ramp up elsewhere. On one hand, growing demand for Australian exports is good news for the nation and the recovery could gather some pace. However, it would eventually erode its advantage. Investors chasing higher returns may move away from the South Pacific, weighing on the Aussie in the latter part of the year.”
“Federal Reserve’s action remains critical for the aussie. If the current rate of QE – some $120 billion/month holds up or even rises, the AUD would benefit. As long as America’s inflation remains subdued – and there is no guarantee due to potential post-covid supply issues – the greenback would stay depressed and AUD/USD would shine.”
“Instead of making Aussie-moving policy announcements, there is a higher chance that the RBA announces macro-prudential measures to curb rising house prices in Australia’s largest cities. It will be hard to stem the global tide in house prices, but demanding higher down payments, limiting foreign investment and being creative with other measures would substitute rate hikes and allow the Aussie to drop.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3600 amid Brexit euphoria
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3600 amid Brexit optimism. The UK Parliament is said to approve a Brexit deal on Dec 30, according to media reports. Ireland's Coveney said fisheries agreed in principle. An official announcement is awaited.
EUR/USD clings to 1.2200 as Brexit optimism downs the USD
EUR/USD eases from highs, clinging onto the 1.2200 level. The bulls ride the Brexit optimism wave, with a potential breakthrough likely to be announced at 1100 GMT. The optimism is the key driver behind the US dollar’s decline so far this Thursday.
Gold's path of least resistance appears north, $1900 eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) continues to probe the upper band of Thursday’s trading range so far, as the $1900 barrier remains in sight amid a favorable technical setup in the near-term.
Forex Today: An imminent Brexit deal adds to the X-mas eve cheer
Markets eye a Brexit breakthrough on X-mas eve, awaiting a joint conference likely to be held by the UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen at 0800 GMT.According to media reports, both sides will talk at 0700 GMT before addressing the presser.
US Dollar Index: Bears tease weekly triangle breakdown
The US dollar index (DXY) drops below support line of short-term symmetrical triangle, 100-HMA. Descending RSI line can add strength bears on the confirmed break of triangle. Bulls will have multiple upside barriers to return before 91.00.