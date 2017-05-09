AUD/USD positive above 0.7748/41 – Commerzbank

AUD/USD positive above 0.7748/41 – CommerzbankBy Pablo Piovano
The positive stance around the Aussie Dollar is expected to stay unchanged above the 0.7748/41 band, suggested Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank.
Key Quotes
“AUD/USD is holding over the 3 month uptrend at 0.7896 (redrawn), intraday Elliott wave counts imply that the market will struggle to make further headway. Below the uptrend lies the .7808 current August low, which guards good support at .7748/41. It is where the February and March highs are located and while above here the market will remain bid”.
“Longer term our focus is on the .7980/91 July 20 and August 4 highs and this guards the .8065 recent high. Above the .8065 level the .8162/66 May 2015 peak and 50% retracement can be seen. Above there lies the .8295 January 2015 high”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.