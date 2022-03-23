- AUD/USD is taking on the 0.75 figure in midday New York.
- The US dollar is softer Fed's aggressive stance early this week fades.
AUD/USD is higher by 0.45% as it moves in on the 0.75 figure during New York trade. The boost to the US dollar from US Federal Reserve's aggressive stance early this week faded and investors waited for President Joe Biden to unveil new sanctions against Russia during his trip to Europe.
Energy and commodity prices, in general, are strong which is giving the Aussie boost. However, US president Joe Biden, who heads to Brussels on Wednesday for talks with NATO and European leaders, will push Europe to reduce reliance on Russian oil and gas. Nevertheless, the European Union seems unlikely to agree to a ban on Russian oil.
Meanwhile, the release of stronger than expected February Australian labour data has ticked another box on the country’s journey towards tighter monetary policy. At 4.0%, the February unemployment rate sank to a near 14 year low, while the employment change was double market expectations at 77.4K.
The market is positioned for rates hikes from the RBA this year suggesting it may be hard for the Aussie to rally much further on hawkish commentary from their respective central bankers, analysts at Rabobank argued. ''That said, given the links of both currencies to commodity exports, we see the potential for both to edge a little higher vs the USD though the course of this year.'' Nevertheless, the analysts also noted that ''espite the signs that the RBA is edging towards a policy tightening, the RBA remains one of the most cautious central banks in the G10.''
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7502
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|0.7469
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7302
|Daily SMA50
|0.7216
|Daily SMA100
|0.7216
|Daily SMA200
|0.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7473
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7375
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7419
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7165
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7436
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7412
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7405
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7341
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7307
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7503
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7537
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7601
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD revisiting multi-month highs above 0.7500
AUD/USD trades above the 0.7500 level for the first time this year, helped by gold, pushing higher and nearing its weekly high. Bulls eyeing a test of October top at 0.7554.
EUR/USD battles to retain the 1.1000 threshold
The EUR/USD pair trades around the 1.1000 level after flirting with the weekly low at 1.0960. Broad dollar’s weakness not enough to push the pair higher.
Gold climbs back above $1,930 level amid cautious market mood
Gold regained traction on Wednesday amid the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks. The Fed’s hawkish outlook, elevated US bond yields could act as a headwind for the precious metal.
Ethereum price to wreck short positions with a 20% jump
Ethereum price action is close to completing one of the strongest bullish breakout signals since October 2021. New expansion phase for ETH is likely to be confirmed today.
Stocks slip as oil and gas surge
European stocks have posted losses of around 1% on Wednesday, paring some of the gains we've seen over the last couple of weeks.