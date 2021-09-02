AUD/USD pokes monthly top around 0.7400 on softer USD ahead of US NFP

- AUD/USD edges higher following a three-day uptrend to one-month high.
- Risk appetite improves as US data keeps pushing back tapering concerns, US hospitalizations ease.
- Worsening virus conditions in Australia, hurricanes in the US and pre-NFP caution probe the bulls.
- Australia Retail Sales, China Caixin Services PMI may entertain traders, US jobs report and ISM Services PMI will be important.
AUD/USD portrays typical pre-NFP jitters while taking rounds to the 0.7400 threshold, the monthly high, as Asian traders brush their screen for crucial Friday. Having initially eased on covid woes the previous day, the Aussie pair refreshed the monthly high, also printing a three-day uptrend, while closing around 0.7410.
The generalized US dollar weakness could be linked to the AUD/USD pair’s latest run-up. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped the most in a week on Thursday to the one-month low as market players reject tapering concerns amid a run of early signals for today’s US jobs report.
On Thursday, the Initial Jobless Claims and Continuing Claims eased from the market consensus for the week ended on August 27. The four-week average of Initial Jobless Claims also declined from 366.75K to 355K. It should be noted that the Goods and Services Trade Balance eased in July whereas the Factory Orders came in better-than-expected for the said month. On the other hand, the Aussie calendar marked an upbeat Trade Balance for July.
Other than the data, receding hospitalization in the US battles the record high daily infections in Australia to keep the market’s mood positive and weigh on the US dollar. It’s worth noting that the increased odds of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) reduction of the weekly bond purchase also weigh on the US dollar, by the way of firmer Euro.
Amid these plays, Wall Street benchmarks came in as mildly positive and the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 1.7 basis points (bps) by the end of Thursday’s North American session.
Moving on, the final reading of Australia Retail sales for July, up for publishing at 01:30 AM GMT, is expected to improve from the previous -2.7% and can direct immediatea AUD/USD moves. While the risk-on mood may get an additional boost should the Aussie data improve and virus numbers recede, helping the pair to rise further, cautious sentiment ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) may restrict the market moves going forward.
“Whatever the outturn for nonfarm payrolls, it is clear that the financial markets are so far taking expectations of US tapering well,” said Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ).
Read: Nonfarm Payrolls August Preview: Sine qua non for the taper
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of a 10-week-old falling trend line and 50-DMA, respectively around 0..7290 and 0.7375, enables the AUD/USD bulls to attack a yearly horizontal hurdle surrounding 0.7410-15.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7402
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46%
|Today daily open
|0.7368
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7295
|Daily SMA50
|0.7382
|Daily SMA100
|0.7553
|Daily SMA200
|0.7609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7385
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7307
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7318
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7119
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7337
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7322
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7275
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7244
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7431
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7478
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1900 ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report
EUR/USD trades around 1.1870 as the greenback remains on the back foot. Mixed US data continues weighing on the dollar, casing doubts about Fed tapering. The focus now shifts to the US Nonfarm Payroll report scheduled for Friday.
GBP/USD firms beyond 1.3800 on dollar’s weakness
GBP/USD is trading in the 1.3830 area, as the broad dollar’s weakness underpins the pair. Brexit-related shortages put a cap on the pair, alongside a scarce UK macroeconomic calendar.
XAU/USD weaker in range, dip sub- 1,1800 should attract buyers
High-yielding assets become more attractive after unimpressive US data. Investors pricing in a tepid US Nonfarm Payroll report and no tapering this year. Spot gold may fall further in the near term, with buyers awaiting around 1,797/1,800.
Cardano price primed for ultimate upswing to $3.40 before profit-taking
Cardano was in a perfect triangle aiming upwards. Buyers jumped the gun and tried to break the base earlier with regained sentiment in the markets. It will be vital that price action closes above $3.04 on the daily chart.
US August Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to NFP surprises
Nonfarm Payrolls in US is expected to rise by 750,000 in August. There is a strong correlation between surprising NFP prints and major pairs' immediate movements. Investors are likely to react to a disappointing NFP more strongly than a positive reading.