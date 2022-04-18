- AUD/USD has slipped sharply below 0.7400 on poor Retail Sales data from China.
- The 10-year US Treasury yields have registered a fresh three-year high of 2.88%.
- RBA’s minutes and speech from the Fed’s Powell are the key events this week.
The AUD/USD pair is experiencing a bloodbath on Easter Monday after slipping below the previous week’s low at 0.7392. The pair has surrendered more than half a percent in the Asian session and is eyeing more weakness amid an underperformance by the Chinese economic data.
China’s National Bureau of Statistics has reported the yearly Retail Sales at -3.5%, significantly lower than the market consensus of -1.6% and the previous print of 6.7%. The antipodean is a leading exporter to China and a slump in Chinese economic data does impact the Aussie dollar. However, investors have shrugged off the outperformance of solid China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers. The yearly GDP for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 has landed at 4.8%, much higher than the estimates of 4.4% and the prior print of 4%.
Meanwhile, the broader strength in the US dollar index (DXY) has dampened the demand for aussie. The US Treasury yields are advancing sharply considering the higher inflation and tight labor market in the US economy. A collective effort of multi-decade Consumer Price Index (CPI) and a consistent full employment level below 4% is optimal for a jumbo rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The 10-year US Treasury yields have added almost 2.3% in the Asian session, at the press time and have crossed the previous week’s high.
Going forward, the speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be the key event. However, investors will also focus on the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)’s minutes on Tuesday.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7355
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.53
|Today daily open
|0.7394
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.748
|Daily SMA50
|0.7335
|Daily SMA100
|0.7249
|Daily SMA200
|0.7297
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.743
|Previous Daily Low
|0.739
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7494
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.739
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7406
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7415
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.738
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7365
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.734
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7419
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7445
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7459
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains vulnerable near 1.0800 as US dollar firms up with yields
EUR/USD is consolidating below 1.0800 amid a notable US dollar demand and firmer Treasury yields. The euro bears the brunt of the dovish ECB and a likely EU embargo on the Russian gas. Hawkish Fed’s commentary will likely keep USD bulls afloat amid a protracted Ukraine war.
GBP/USD stays pressured towards 1.3000 on strong US dollar
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.3000, as a firm US dollar takes the lead on Easter Monday amid risk-aversion. The Fed sentiment is a driving force along with the risks associated with the Russian-Ukraine crisis.
Gold needs to crack this level to take on the $2,000 mark Premium
Having booked the second straight weekly gain, gold price is setting off a new week on the right footing, as bulls regather strength after Good Friday’s brief pullback. XAUUSD is sitting at the highest level since March 14 at $1,989.
How ready is Cardano price to revisit $1.7 after recent flash crash
Cardano price is forming a bottom reversal pattern that could pull it from the multi-month downtrend and kick-start a bull rally. However, ADA bulls have their own set of hurdles to overcome for such a bullish outcome.
Stock traders embrace themselves for another earnings week
Stock bulls are trying to gain back some of the recent losses as Q1 earnings season gets off to a mixed start. As for the war in Ukraine, President Biden announced another +$800 million in weaponry for Ukraine on Wednesday.