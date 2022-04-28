- AUD/USD has tumbled to near 0.7081 on a souring market mood.
- Above-expectation Australian inflation has failed to support aussie.
- The DXY is soaring sharply amid uncertainty ahead of the Fed meeting.
The AUD/USD pair has tested Wednesday’s low at 0.7101 after slippage and has resumed scaling lower amid negative market sentiment. The pair is continuously declining in the last five trading sessions as the greenback has been underpinned ahead of the interest rate decision announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) next week.
Interest rate hike expectations for the Fed are on the rooftop as the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figure of 8.5% is not going to be handled easily by other quantitative measures. It would not be wrong to claim that along with a jumbo rate hike, Fed can also schedule balance sheet reduction to squeeze liquidity from the market vigorously.
Rising odds of a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Fed has pushed the US dollar index (DXY) to much higher levels. The DXY has crossed 103.50 swiftly, is continuing its five-day winning streak, and is expected to reclaim a two-decade high at 103.82 sooner.
On the Aussie front, a higher CPI figure has failed to provide a cushion to the antipodean. The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported yearly Australian inflation at 5.1%, well above the forecast of 4.6% and the prior print of 3.5%. This has elevated the odds of a rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) for the very first time post the pandemic. In their last meet, RBA Governor Philip Lowe dictated that the RBA doesn’t see any price pressures that could compel the central bank to elevate rates. It looks like the data-dependent approach of the RBA will be triggered next week.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7087
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55
|Today daily open
|0.7126
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7396
|Daily SMA50
|0.7356
|Daily SMA100
|0.7264
|Daily SMA200
|0.7291
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7191
|Previous Daily Low
|0.71
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7459
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7234
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7156
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7135
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7088
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7049
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6997
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7178
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.723
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7269
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD cracks 1.0500, hits the lowest since January 2017
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0500, sitting at the lowest level since January 2017, as bears look to extend the losing streak amid the unabated US dollar demand. EU-Russia energy crisis eyed ahead of German inflation, US GDP.
USD/JPY storms through 130.00 on dovish BOJ, fresh 20-year highs
USD/JPY rallies hard to renew a 20-year high above 130.00 after the BOJ tweaked its forward guidance on monetary policy bias while keeping the key settings unchanged. The BOJ said it will conduct fixed-rate operations every day. The US dollar holds firmer amid a better market mood.
Gold plunges to near $1,875 as DXY renews five-year high at 103.50
Gold Price has witnessed an intense sell-off that has dragged the precious metal to a low of $1,875.64 in the Asian session. The bright metal is falling like a house of cards as the DXY is strengthening ahead of the monetary policy announcement by the Fed next week.
Dogecoin price to reward patient buyers with 70% gains
Dogecoin price seems to be having trouble breaking out of the popular bullish pattern on the weekly time frame despite the recent rally. Even after a successful move higher, DOGE needs to flip this immediate hurdle to reach its target.
US GDP Preview: Three reasons to expect dollar-boosting figures Premium
Has US growth peaked? That is what economists are expecting first-quarter Gross Domestic Product figures to show – a marked slowdown from 6.9% annualized expansion to a mere 1%. Rising energy prices have eroded consumers' willingness to spend.