AUD/USD plummets towards 0.6700 even as RBA lifts interest rate by 25 bps, Fed's Powell eyed

- AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, reverses early-day gains on RBA moves.
- RBA matches 0.25% rate hike concerns to lift OCR to 3.60%.
- Fresh US-China tension, cautious mood ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony also weigh on the risk barometer pair.
AUD/USD stands on slippery grounds as it drops nearly 30 pips to 0.6715 after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced a monetary policy decision on early Tuesday. Adding strength to the Aussie pair’s pullback could be the geopolitical concerns surrounding the US-China ties.
RBA matches market forecasts of lifting the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.60%. The Aussie central bank even said that the RBA expects further monetary tightening will be needed. However, fears of a lack of upside room for the Official Cash Rate (OCR) and an absence of hawkish surprise seem to have weighed on the AUD/USD price. On the same line could be the RBA Statement saying that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator hints at the inflation peak.
Also read: Breaking: RBA hikes OCR by 25 bps to 3.60% in March, as expected
Earlier in the day, Australia’s January monthly Trade Balance came in softer but the details surrounding the Exports and Imports joined upbeat comments from Aussie Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to favor the buyers. Australia PM Albanese said earlier in the day, “I believe Australia can avoid a recession.” The policymaker also said that the relationship with China has improved.
Though, fears of fresh US-China tussles, due to the likely meeting between the officials from the US and Taiwan, as well as amid Beijing’s criticism of Washington’s cold war strategies, seem to challenge the AUD/USD pair of late due to its risk-barometer status.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains around a two-week high marked the previous day, up 0.15% intraday near 4,060 at the latest. However, US 10-year Treasury bond yields initially dropped to a one-week low of 3.897% on Monday before ending the day with mild gains near 3.96%, staying around the same level by the press time. On the same line, the two-year counterpart ended Monday’s North American trading session with 0.60% intraday gains at 4.88%, mostly unchanged at the latest.
Moving ahead, AUD/USD traders should pay attention to Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony and Wednesday’s speech of RBA Governor Philip Lowe for clear directions.
Technical analysis
A five-week-old descending resistance line precedes the 200-DMA to restrict short-term AUD/USD up-moves around 0.6745 and 0.6790 in that order, making the pair lucrative for the bears below the stated hurdles.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6743
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24%
|Today daily open
|0.6727
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6846
|Daily SMA50
|0.6899
|Daily SMA100
|0.6754
|Daily SMA200
|0.679
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.677
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6716
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6784
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6695
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6737
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6749
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6706
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6684
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6653
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6759
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6791
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6812
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6700 on less hawkish RBA's 25 bps hike
AUD/USD has come under renewed selling pressure and heads toward 0.6700 after the RBA hiked the policy rate by 25 bps to 3.60%, as expected. The Aussie pair suffers as the RBA said it would be data-dependent for further rate increases. Fed Chair Powell's testimony next in focus.
EUR/USD eases below 1.0700 as Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony looms
EUR/USD struggles for clear directions as it retreats from its intraday high to 1.0680 during the mid-Asian session on Tuesday. The major pair cheered the broad US Dollar weakness in the last two days to poke the highest levels in a fortnight.
Gold rebounds to $1,850 as Fed's Powell to dodge hawkish guidance
Gold price has shown a recovery move after a correction to near $1,844.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has been supported by the improved risk appetite of the market participants. The US Dollar Index (DXY) looks vulnerable above 104.20 as the risk aversion theme is losing its grip.
Bitcoin price could easily slide 7%, but will BTC bulls sit by idly?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear sign of consolidation below the long-term consolidation structure. While the bearish outlook has not yet been confirmed, bulls should not rest, knowing that another crash could occur soon.
Stocks game plan till FOMC
S&P 500 dealt with the many non-confirmations raising eyebrows, and the bulls can and do enter new week on a stronger than expected note (in line with Friday‘s very short-term call). So what has changed and what has not? The macroeconomic landscape that is ruling out new bull market, stands against a steep rebound.