AUD/USD plummets to session lows, further below 0.6600 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD witnessed a dramatic turnaround from 2-1/2-month tops set on Wednesday.
  • Worsening US-China relations benefitted the safe-haven USD and exerted some pressure.
  • Bulls seemed rather unimpressed by the optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

The AUD/USD pair extended its sharp intraday pullback from the highest level since mid-March and dropped to fresh session lows, below the 0.6600 mark in the last hour.

The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround from 2-1/2-month tops and the pullback was sponsored by some renewed US dollar buying interest. The greenback was back in demand amid worsening US-China relations and got an additional boost from a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields.

It is worth recalling that diplomatic tensions between the world's two largest economies escalated further after the US President Donald Trump on Tuesday promised a strong reaction to China's planned national security law for Hong Kong. On the other hand, the Chinese government retaliated by threatening countermeasures against any US actions.

The latest developments overshadowed the recent optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine and hoped of a sharp V-shaped recover for the global economy. This, in turn, drove safe-haven flows to the USD, which eventually was one of the key factors that prompted some aggressive long-unwinding trade around perceived riskier currencies, including the aussie.

It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any dip-buying at lower levels or the current pullback marks the end of the recent bullish trajectory witnessed over the two months or so. Market participants now look forward to the release of Australia's Private Capital Expenditure data for Q1 2020, scheduled during the Asian session on Thursday.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6592
Today Daily Change -0.0061
Today Daily Change % -0.92
Today daily open 0.6653
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6501
Daily SMA50 0.6308
Daily SMA100 0.6489
Daily SMA200 0.6659
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6676
Previous Daily Low 0.6537
Previous Weekly High 0.6617
Previous Weekly Low 0.641
Previous Monthly High 0.657
Previous Monthly Low 0.598
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6623
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.659
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6568
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6483
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6429
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6707
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6761
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6846

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

