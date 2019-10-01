AUD/USD plummets to near 1-month lows, struggling to defend 0.6700 handle

  • RBA cuts interest rates by 25 bps, as was widely expected.
  • Dovish policy statement prompts some aggressive selling.
  • The ongoing USD bullish run adds to the bearish pressure.

The AUD/USD pair faded the post-RBA bullish spike and tumbled to near one-month lows in the last hour, with bears now eyeing a follow-through weakness below the 0.6700 handle.
 
The pair initially popped to an intraday high level of 0.6776 after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), as was widely expected, delivered a 25 bps rate cut at the conclusion of its October policy meeting this Tuesday. The uptick, however, turned out to be short-lived, rather met with some fresh supply in reaction to a dovish tilt in the accompanying policy statement.

Dismal data/dovish RBA statement exert some heavy pressure

The RBA and expressed concern about job growth and reiterate that an extended period of low-interest rates will be required. This coupled with a duo of dismal Australian economic data released earlier this Tuesday - September manufacturing PMI and Building Permits for August - weighed on the domestic currency and prompted some aggressive selling at high levels.
 
On the other hand, the US Dollar remained well supported by a strong follow-through pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and rose to its highest in more than two years. Meanwhile, growing optimism about a possible resolution of the prolonged US-China trade disputes did little to lend any support to the China-proxy Aussie or ease the prevalent bearish pressure.
 
With Tuesday's downfall, the pair now seems vulnerable to head back towards challenging multi-year lows as market participants now look forward to the US economic docket - highlighting the release of ISM manufacturing PMI - in order to grab some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6703
Today Daily Change -0.0048
Today Daily Change % -0.71
Today daily open 0.6751
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6812
Daily SMA50 0.6806
Daily SMA100 0.688
Daily SMA200 0.6993
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6771
Previous Daily Low 0.674
Previous Weekly High 0.6806
Previous Weekly Low 0.6738
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6687
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6752
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6759
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6737
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6724
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6707
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6768
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6785
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6798

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

