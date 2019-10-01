AUD/USD plummets to near 1-month lows, struggling to defend 0.6700 handle

RBA cuts interest rates by 25 bps, as was widely expected.

Dovish policy statement prompts some aggressive selling.

The ongoing USD bullish run adds to the bearish pressure.

The AUD/USD pair faded the post-RBA bullish spike and tumbled to near one-month lows in the last hour, with bears now eyeing a follow-through weakness below the 0.6700 handle.



The pair initially popped to an intraday high level of 0.6776 after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), as was widely expected, delivered a 25 bps rate cut at the conclusion of its October policy meeting this Tuesday. The uptick, however, turned out to be short-lived, rather met with some fresh supply in reaction to a dovish tilt in the accompanying policy statement.

Dismal data/dovish RBA statement exert some heavy pressure

The RBA and expressed concern about job growth and reiterate that an extended period of low-interest rates will be required. This coupled with a duo of dismal Australian economic data released earlier this Tuesday - September manufacturing PMI and Building Permits for August - weighed on the domestic currency and prompted some aggressive selling at high levels.



On the other hand, the US Dollar remained well supported by a strong follow-through pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and rose to its highest in more than two years. Meanwhile, growing optimism about a possible resolution of the prolonged US-China trade disputes did little to lend any support to the China-proxy Aussie or ease the prevalent bearish pressure.



With Tuesday's downfall, the pair now seems vulnerable to head back towards challenging multi-year lows as market participants now look forward to the US economic docket - highlighting the release of ISM manufacturing PMI - in order to grab some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch