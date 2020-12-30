AUD/USD pierces 0.7640 resistance despite virus woes, US paycheck troubles

- AUD/USD takes the bids near intraday high of 0.7641.
- Sydney rings emergency alerts as second cluster of covid emerges, US marked the first case of covid variant.
- US policymakers jostle over $2,000 paycheck, China revised down 2019 GDP.
- China up for releasing two of 12 detained Hong Kong activists.
AUD/USD crosses the multi-month high, flashed earlier in the month, while taking bids near 0.7641, up 0.42% intraday, during early Wednesday. While refreshing the day’s high, the Aussie pair challenges the 0.7640 key resistance even as US policymakers jostle with the coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package while the virus recently troubled the US, Japan and Australia.
Following US Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell obstructed the $2,000 paycheck, Congress members are trying to delay the voting over the much-awaited stimulus unless they win a runoff in Georgia, as per the latest chatters. However, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s statement suggesting $600 relief will be out tonight seems to have favored the risks.
Also on the risk-negative side could be the news suggesting Colorado’s first in the US case of the covid variant found by the UK. The issue becomes worrisome as the infected doesn’t have any travel history. Furthermore, Sydney also raises emergency amid the second wave of the virus while Japan increased barriers for international visitors.
Talking about positives, China shows readiness to return two Hong Kong activists, out of 12, detained over illegal border crossing, per the Global Times. It should also be noted that the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) readiness to ease further combats the downbeat economic analysis from China’s National Bureau of Statistics to challenge the mood.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures rise 0.23% while stocks in Australia and Japan are mildly offered off-late.
Looking forward, updates for the US stimulus and the virus news will be the key ahead of the US session when the second-tier activity and housing data will challenge the sentiment. If the US dollar index (DXY) refreshes the lowest since April 2018 following the American news and risk tone, AUD/USD is up for challenging the June 2018 top near 0.7675.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking below 200-HMA and an upward sloping trend line from December 21, around 0.7585, AUD/USD bulls can keep the reins.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7641
|Today Daily Change
|33 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43%
|Today daily open
|0.7608
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7529
|Daily SMA50
|0.7351
|Daily SMA100
|0.7276
|Daily SMA200
|0.6988
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7626
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7575
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7619
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7461
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7607
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7594
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.758
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7552
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7529
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7631
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7654
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7682
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pierces 0.7640 resistance despite virus woes, US paycheck troubles
AUD/USD crosses the multi-month high, flashed earlier in the month, while taking bids near 0.7641, up 0.42% intraday, during early Wednesday. While refreshing the day’s high, the Aussie pair challenges the 0.7640 key resistance.
GBP/USD: Extends bounce off 21-day SMA to battle immediate resistance line
GBP/USD keeps the previous day’s recovery moves to refresh intraday high. A descending trend line from last Thursday guards nearby upside. An eight-week-old rising support line becomes the key.
Gold teases $1,888 hurdle on the way to $1,907
Gold prices remain positive for the second consecutive day, currently up 0.27% intraday to $1,884, during the early Wednesday. The yellow metal recently benefited from the broad US dollar weakness amid uncertainty over the COVID-19 ...
The US dollar is alive and well
Since the middle of March, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has been on a steady decline. Since then, the dollar has declined even further against many of its peers, particularly against the currencies of developed nations.
DXY bears attack multi-month low below 90.00
DXY bounces off intraday low of 89.73 in a corrective pullback amid two-day declines. Previous resistance line from early November offers immediate support. April 2018 low stays on the bears' radar unless breaking 21-day SMA.