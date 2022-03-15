AUD/USD picks up and returns to levels past 0.7200

- Australian dollar's recovery from 0.7160 lows extends beyond 0.7200.
- Upbeat Chinese data and a softer UD dollar are underpinning aussie's rebound.
- Above 0.7225, The AUD/USD might extend to 0.7245 and 0.7310.
The Australian dollar has been building up momentum on Tuesday’s European session. The pair’s recovery from a two-week low of 0.7170 has reached intra-day highs at 0.7225 so far.
Chinese data and a weaker US dollar have buoyed the AUD
The AUD/USD has managed to pick up about 0.7% on the day so far to regain lost ground after dropping about 2.5% over the previous two days. A set of upbeat Chinese macroeconomic figures and the US dollar’s downside correction are supporting Aussie’s rebound.
Earlier today, Chinese data has beaten expectations with industrial production growing at a 7.5% pace year-on-year and retail consumption expanding at a 6.7% yearly pace in February.
Beyond that, the moderate reversal posted by the US dollar, with the Dollar Index about 0.5% down on the day on the back of retreating US Bond yields has contributed to the Australian dollar’s recovery.
AUD/USD testing resistance at 0.7225
From a technical point of view, the pair seems to be struggling to breach 0.7225area, where previous intra-day support meets the 100-day SMA.
Above here, the next potential targets might be 0.7245 (March 8 low) and the 200-day SMA, at 0.7310 before aiming towards March 10, 11 highs at 0.7365.
On the downside, a bearish reversal past 0.7200 would expose the mentioned two-week low at 0.7165 before eyeing Feb. 28 low at 0.7140 and Feb. 15, 24 lows at 0.7090/95.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7223
|Today Daily Change
|0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|0.7188
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7251
|Daily SMA50
|0.7197
|Daily SMA100
|0.7225
|Daily SMA200
|0.7311
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7299
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7186
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7441
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7229
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7256
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7149
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7111
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7036
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7263
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7338
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7376
