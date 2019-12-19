AUD/USD picks up a bid on better-than-expected Aussie jobs report

AUD/USD jumped more than 20 pips on better-than-expected Aussie jobs data.

The economy added 39.9K jobs in November.

The jobless rate unexpectedly dropped to 5.2%.

The bid tone around the Australian dollar strengthened, pushing the AUD/USD higher from 0.6857 to 0.6880 after the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported an above-forecast jobs number for November.

The Australian economy added 39.9K jobs in November, beating the forecasted rise of 14K, having lost 19K positions in October.

Meanwhile, the jobless rate unexpectedly ticked lower to 5.2% from 5.3% and the labor force participation rate remained steady at 66%, as expected.

While the headline figure bettered estimates, the surge appears to have been fueled by part-time jobs, which rose by 35.7K in November. Meanwhile, full-time jobs rose by a meager 4.2K.

Even so, the AUD has gained ground and could extend gains during the day ahead, as the recovery in jobs and the drop in the unemployment rate has validated RBA's view that the economy is near a gentle turning point.

Note that the prospects for the Australian economy have brightened with the ostensible US-China trade accord. That, coupled with the above-forecast jobs report may force traders to price out prospects of aggressive easing in 2020, in which case, the AUD will likely remain better bid while heading into the year-end.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to cut rates by 25 basis points to a record low of 0.5% in February, having delivered three 25 basis point rate cuts this year.

At press time, AUD/USD is changing hands at 0.6868.

