AUD/USD picks up a bid on above-forecast Aussie Retail Sales

- Above-forecast Aussie retail sales are boding well for the Australian dollar.
- AUD/USD has turned positive and is currently trading at session highs near 0.6870.
- Further gains may remain elusive if geopolitical tensions escalate.
The bid tone around the Aussie dollar has strengthened following the release of a better-than-expected Australian retail sales data.
Consumer spending, as represented by retail sales, grew 0.9% in November, beating the forecast for a 0.4% rise by a big margin and up from October's 0% reading.
The AUD/USD pair jumped higher from 0.6855 to 0.6870 in response to the upbeat data released at 00:30 GMT and is currently trading at 0.6868.
The data has come a day after NAB's Online Retail Sales Index for November showed 'Black Friday' online retail sales rose 62% over the month, compared to the
same sales event in 2019.
The big beat on expectations may force markets to scale back expectations for an RBA rate cut in February, in which case the AUD may extend gains. At press time, markets are pricing more than 60 percent of a rate cut next month.
Further gains, however, may remain elusive if the geopolitical tensions escalate. Reports of an airstrike in eastern Syria against a convoy of an Iranian backed Iraqi militia are doing the rounds and few are assuming that Israel is involved.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6868
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.6855
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6922
|Daily SMA50
|0.6868
|Daily SMA100
|0.6832
|Daily SMA200
|0.6894
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6881
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6849
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7043
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.693
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6762
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6862
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6869
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6843
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.683
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6811
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6874
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6893
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6906
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD picks up a bid on above-forecast Aussie Retail Sales
The bid tone around the Aussie dollar has strengthened following the release of a better-than-expected Australian retail sales data. AUD/USD has turned positive and is currently trading at session highs near 0.6870.
USD/JPY bulls menace at key resistance level ahead of key events, potential to breakout
USD/JPY is currently trading at 109.50 following a steep advance from the 107.65 lows of yesterday's business, subsequent of a de-escalation of the Iran/US conflict which lead the markets to believe that its back to business as usual ahead of a likely signing of the US/China phase-one trade deal.
US Non-Farm Payrolls December Preview: All systems go
Non-farm payrolls are expected to increase 164,000 in December after November’s 266,000 gain. The unemployment rate is expected to be unchanged at 3.5%. Hourly earnings will gain 0.3% following November’s 0.2% boost.
WTI: Sluggish below $60.00, nears four-week bottom, amid mixed geopolitical signals
WTI remains under pressure while taking rounds to $59.60 during the Asian session on Friday. The energy benchmark earlier dropped to the lowest in four weeks amid the de-escalation of the US-Iran war risk.
GBP/USD: Heavy below 21-day SMA, monthly resistance trendline
GBP/USD stays modestly changed to 1.3070 amid the initial trading session on Friday. That said, the pair slipped below 21-day SMA on Thursday while posting consecutive third negative daily closing.