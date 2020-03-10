AUD/USD pays a little heed to downbeat Aussie NAB data, focus on China CPI

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD remains mildly positive despite weaker than expected Aussie NAB Business Confidence/Conditions.
  • Trade sentiment recently recovered on expectations of the US economic package.
  • China’s inflation numbers will be in the spotlight, for now, whereas coronavirus headlines, US President Trump’s conference will be the key to follow.

AUD/USD stays 0.02% positive while taking rounds to 0.6590 despite data from National Australia Bank (NAB) marked downbeat prints during Tuesday’s Asian session. The reason could be traced from the market’s risk reset following the heavily sold performance the previous day.

Australia’s February month NAB Business Conditions and Business Confidence slipped below 3 and 0 forecasts to -4 and 0 respectively.

Even so, the Aussie remains mostly unaffected as the latest comments from the US signaled that the policymakers are preparing for the economic stimulus.

Also increasing the trading sentiment were statements turning down the lack of testing kits in the US labs as well as no cancellations of the Tokyo Olympics.

That said, the US 10-year treasury yields bounce back from the record low, flashed yesterday, to 0.63% whereas S&P 500 Futures gain 1.36% to 2,785 by the time of writing.

Investors will now pay close attention to China’s inflation data for the immediate direction. However, updates concerning the virus will be the key while details of US President Donald Trump’s economic plan to counter COVID-19 will also be important to watch.

Technical Analysis

10-day SMA near 0.6580 offers immediate key support ahead of 0.6500 round-figure. On the contrary, 21-day SMA near 0.6630 can limit the nearby upside of the pair.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6593
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 0.6587
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6632
Daily SMA50 0.6754
Daily SMA100 0.6805
Daily SMA200 0.6831
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6686
Previous Daily Low 0.6311
Previous Weekly High 0.6658
Previous Weekly Low 0.6465
Previous Monthly High 0.6775
Previous Monthly Low 0.6434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6454
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6543
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6371
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6154
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5996
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6745
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6903
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.712

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

