AUD/USD pays a little heed to downbeat Aussie NAB data, focus on China CPI

- AUD/USD remains mildly positive despite weaker than expected Aussie NAB Business Confidence/Conditions.
- Trade sentiment recently recovered on expectations of the US economic package.
- China’s inflation numbers will be in the spotlight, for now, whereas coronavirus headlines, US President Trump’s conference will be the key to follow.
AUD/USD stays 0.02% positive while taking rounds to 0.6590 despite data from National Australia Bank (NAB) marked downbeat prints during Tuesday’s Asian session. The reason could be traced from the market’s risk reset following the heavily sold performance the previous day.
Australia’s February month NAB Business Conditions and Business Confidence slipped below 3 and 0 forecasts to -4 and 0 respectively.
Read: NAB business survey (Feb) falls well below concensus
Even so, the Aussie remains mostly unaffected as the latest comments from the US signaled that the policymakers are preparing for the economic stimulus.
Also increasing the trading sentiment were statements turning down the lack of testing kits in the US labs as well as no cancellations of the Tokyo Olympics.
That said, the US 10-year treasury yields bounce back from the record low, flashed yesterday, to 0.63% whereas S&P 500 Futures gain 1.36% to 2,785 by the time of writing.
Investors will now pay close attention to China’s inflation data for the immediate direction. However, updates concerning the virus will be the key while details of US President Donald Trump’s economic plan to counter COVID-19 will also be important to watch.
Technical Analysis
10-day SMA near 0.6580 offers immediate key support ahead of 0.6500 round-figure. On the contrary, 21-day SMA near 0.6630 can limit the nearby upside of the pair.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6593
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.6587
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6632
|Daily SMA50
|0.6754
|Daily SMA100
|0.6805
|Daily SMA200
|0.6831
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6686
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6311
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6658
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6465
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6775
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6454
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6543
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6371
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6154
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5996
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6745
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6903
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.712
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is China CPI/PPI data and how could they affect AUD/USD?
While a downbeat reaction to the Chinese inflation data is widely anticipated, traders will look for lesser than expected negative impacts of the COVID-19 to restore the trading sentiment.
USD/JPY probes 103.00 after comments from US trigger risk reset
Having slipped near to 101.00 during the previous day, USD/JPY recovers to 103.00 as Tokyo opens for trading on Tuesday. The recent comments from the US policymakers seem to have triggered the risk reset.
Gold stays below $1,680 as trade sentiment recovers
With the global policymakers showing action plans to tame coronavirus (COVID-19), Gold buyers trim profits from the multi-year high to $1,671 as most markets in Asia open for trading on Tuesday.
WTI: Buyers will look for entry beyond $42.60
Having marked a flash crash of more than 20%, WTI retraces to $32.37 during Tuesday’s Asian session. While the recent recovery gains support from oversold RSI, buyers will wait for entry unless the black gold crosses Dec 2018 low.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.