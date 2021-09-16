AUD/USD pauses run-up to 0.7350 on mixed Australia employment details

- AUD/USD consolidates intraday gains, steps back from daily high on mixed Aussie data.
- Australia Employment Change dropped more than expected, Unemployment Rate improved in August.
- Market sentiment dwindles over Aussie security pact with US, UK and pre-US Retail Sales caution.
AUD/USD seesaws around intraday high, recently dropped around 10-pips to 0.7340 following Australia jobs report release during early Thursday. In addition to the mixed data, recent challenges to the market sentiment also probe the pair buyers.
That said, Australia Employment Change declines more than -70.0K forecast to -146.3K but the Unemployment Change eased below 4.9% market consensus to 4.5%, versus 4.6% prior. Further, the Participation Rate drops below 66.0% previous readouts and 65.7% expected to 65.2% during August.
Read: Breaking: Aussie Unemployment Rate improves, AUD holds steady
Earlier in the day, Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations for September grew beyond 3.3% figures to 4.4%.
Given the mixed data, the early week comments from Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe seems to regain importance and challenge the bulls even as the recently easing Fed tapering concerns favored AUD/USD of late. RBA’s Lowe said, “(Covid) Outbreak is a significant setback, an added element of uncertainty,” while speaking on the topic “Delta, the Economy and Monetary Policy” at an online event hosted by Anika Foundation.
It’s worth noting that Morgan Stanley hints at a short-squeeze in the AUD/USD positions but remain cautious for the pair’s further upside due to their bullish bias over the US dollar.
That said, the market sentiment recently soured, trimming early Asian gains of S&P 500 Futures and weighing on the US Treasury yields too. Given the AUD/USD pair’s risk barometer status, challenges to the mood weigh on the Aussie pair prices.
Australia’s trilateral security pact with the UK and the US, availing nuclear-powered submarines, signals a further worsening of relations with China. Following the news, New Zealand also reiterated their ban over the nuclear power's entry into their waters. Furthermore, a one-week high of the local infections to 1,868, versus 1,698 the previous day also challenge the AUD/USD buyers.
Moving on, AUD/USD traders will keep their eyes on the risk catalysts ahead of the US Retail Sales details for August, expected -0.1% versus -1.0% prior, for fresh impulse. It should be noted, however, that the pre-Fed anxiety may keep the quote cautiously optimistic.
Read: US August Retail Sales Preview: Can gold turn bullish on a weak print?
Technical analysis
AUD/USD bounced off August 31 lows the previous day, taking a U-turn from 20-DMA around 0.7330 by the press time. The rebound currently battles a downward sloping trend line from September 07. In addition to the stated trend line hurdle, steady RSI and fears of downbeat employment figures also challenge the pair bulls. Hence, a clear upside break of the stated resistance line, near 0.7335, followed by the 50-DMA level of 0.7350, becomes necessary for the pair to extend the latest advances.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7341
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|0.7333
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7318
|Daily SMA50
|0.7352
|Daily SMA100
|0.7516
|Daily SMA200
|0.7608
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7339
|Previous Daily Low
|0.73
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7469
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7345
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7324
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7315
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7309
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7286
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7271
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7348
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7363
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7386
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Further upside past 1.1800 hinges on bullish flag confirmation
EUR/USD edges higher around 1.1820, keeping the short-term bullish flag intact, during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair also stays above 200-SMA amid an upbeat Momentum line.
GBP/USD: AUKUS, UK PM Johnson’s reshuffle test bulls around 1.3850, US Retail Sales eyed
GBP/USD struggles to keep the rebound from a weekly low of around 1.3850 during Thursday’s Asian session. The cable pair posted the heaviest upside in a week following a broad US dollar downside amid the risk-on mood.
NZD/USD bulls look to 0.7150 on strong New Zealand Q2 GDP
NZD/USD jumps over 20 pips following the better-than-forecast NZ GDP. New Zealand Q2 GDP came in 2.8% QoQ, 17.4% YoY. Risk-on mood favors Antipodeans even as AUKUS deal, covid woes and Fed fears challenges optimists.
XRP price crash incoming as support weakens
XRP price faces a substantial move to the south if support does not hold. The near-term support on the $0.02/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart is the triple-bottom at $1.04. If XRP bulls fail to hold $1.40, look out below.
EUR/USD: Further upside past 1.1800 hinges on bullish flag confirmation
EUR/USD edges higher around 1.1820, keeping the short-term bullish flag intact, during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair also stays above 200-SMA amid an upbeat Momentum line.