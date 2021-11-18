- AUD/USD edges higher as the New York session winds down, up 0.14%.
- The market sentiment is a mixed bag, though risk-sensitive currencies like the AUD, NDZ, and GBP rallied.
- AUD/USD: Despite the pair being up, the mid-term has a downward bias; traders beware of selling pressure around 0.7300.
The Australian dollar bounced off year-to-date lows around 0.7250s, up to 0.7290, then seesawed around the latter and 0.7270 during the New York session. At press time, the pair advances 0.14%, trading at 0.7276.
Sentiment during the American session is mixed, as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq trade in the green, while the Dow Jones losses. In the FX market, risk-sensitive currencies advance, led by the NZD up 0.57%, while the AUD is up 0.14%. Safe-haven currencies fall except for the CHF, which advances 0.26%.
An absent economic docket in Australia was no excuse for AUD bulls to push the pair higher. It seems that closeness to New Zealand and kiwi strength lifted the aussie in confluence with mixed data from the US. The greenback weakened in a mild-worse than expected US Initial Jobless Claims report that showed that 268K citizens applied for unemployment support, more than the 260K foreseen by analysts.
Putting this aside, Australia’s positive news is that Covid-19 lockdowns in Victoria, one of its largest states, were lifted on Thursday. This is expected to provide a boost to the economy in the upcoming Q4.
On Friday, an empty economic docket for Australia would leave the pair leaning on the dynamics of the greenback. Fedspeakers would continue its weekly parade on the US economic docket with Fed Governor Christopher Waller crossing the wires at 15:45GMT. Further, Vice-Chairman Richard Clarida will speak at 17:15GMT.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is trading well below the daily moving averages (DMA’s), indicating the pair has a downward bias. Further, the price is finding strong resistance at the November 12 low at 0.7274, and failure to break above it would leave the AUD/USD exposed to an attack from USD bulls.
In that outcome, the first support level on its way south would be the upslope support trendline around the 0.7230-40 area. A breach of the latter could pave the way for further AUD weakness. The next pivot low would be the September 29 low at 0.7169, followed by the August 20 low at 0.7105.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7276
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.7266
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7418
|Daily SMA50
|0.7359
|Daily SMA100
|0.7363
|Daily SMA200
|0.7539
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7306
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7258
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7432
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7275
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7557
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7191
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7276
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7288
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7248
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7229
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7296
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7325
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7344
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD facing resistance at 1.1360, above attention would turn to 1.1400
The EUR/USD pair continued with the recovery from the lowest level since July 2020, near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1358, just a two-day high. The euro and the Swiss franc are up versus the dollar and among the top performers of the day.
GBP/USD struggles to stay above 1.3500
GBP/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.3500 on Thursday as investors remain on the sidelines while waiting for the next significant catalyst. The mid-tier data releases from the US were largely ignored by market participants.
Gold: Precious metal succumbs to dollar strength, profit-taking, levels to watch Premium
An asset that fails to benefit from good news is exposing its weakness – this adage is relevant for gold. XAU is struggling to hold onto $1,860, despite the drop of US 10-year yields below 1.60%. What would happen if yields return to attack 1.65%? That could erase a substantial chunk of the rally.
Cryptos look bearish but one might rebound
BTC is in the process of breaking below $59,586, fading from $60K. ETH sees bulls defending $4,060 and shows signs of further bullish action. XRP sees bulls recovering ground against the bulls, overtaking strategic support levels to the upside.
Is the Federal Reserve leading markets back to normality? Premium
The Fed is not the first central bank to propose ending its emergency monetary policy. The BoC has already stopped its bond-buying. But the American institution is far more influential and will lead the parade of higher interest rates. What are the currency and market implications in the new and very different economic world?