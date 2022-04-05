- AUD/USD is paring its impressive post-hawkish RBA gains and is back to trade near 0.7600.
- The buck has been picking up recently as US stocks fall/yields rally after hawkish Fed commentary.
- The pair earlier lept as high as the 0.7660s after the RBA dropped its reference to “patience”, signaling coming hikes.
Though the pair continues to trade with hefty post-hawkish RBA rate decision gains, AUD/USD has pared back from the multi-month highs it hit above 0.7650 earlier in the day and is now trading closer to 0.7600. The pullback comes as US equity markets take a knock and US bond yields rally in wake of hawkish commentary from Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard, who indicated rapid balance sheet reduction could begin as soon as May. The knock to sentiment coupled with a boost to the buck has weighed on AUD/USD, as it has other major currency/USD pairs.
AUD/USD still stands to close out the session bout 1.0% higher, after marking what technicians will likely see as a significant breakout to the north of Q4 2021 highs in the 0.7550 area during Asia Pacific trade. The Aussie bulls took control after the RBA dropped its reference to being “patient” when it comes to rate hikes and, as a result, the market’s base case seems to be for a first 25 bps rate hike to come in June. How that AUD/USD has broken out to fresh annual highs, the bulls will be marking their next upside targets.
Those are likely to include the June 2021 highs in the 0.7775 area, the May 2021 ner 0.7900 and the February 2021 highs at 0.8000. Technicians note that AUD/USD also note that AUD/USD is very likely to soon be the beneficiary of a “golden cross”, where the 50-Day Moving Average moves above the 200DMA. This could help infuse further bullishness.
Given the pair’s massive more than 6.0% rebound from mid-March sub-0.7200 lows, a further 3-5% to challenge these highs in the coming months doesn’t seem too far-fetched. Against a backdrop of structurally elevated commodity prices thanks to the Russo-Ukraine war, stock markets that remain resilient and an RBA that is finally taking action to at least keep up with the majority of the rest of its already tightening fellow G10 central banks, further upside seems plausible from a fundamental standpoint.
AUD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7608
|Today Daily Change
|0.0065
|Today Daily Change %
|0.86
|Today daily open
|0.7543
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7406
|Daily SMA50
|0.7269
|Daily SMA100
|0.7228
|Daily SMA200
|0.7298
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7557
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7482
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7541
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7455
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7528
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7511
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7498
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7452
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7423
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7573
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7602
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7648
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
