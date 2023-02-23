AUD/USD pares modest intraday gains, trades just above 200 DMA support near 0.6800

- AUD/USD struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday gains amid a modest USD uptick.
- Bets for more rate hikes by the Fed push the US bond yields higher and underpin the buck.
- A positive risk tone caps the safe-haven USD and lends support to the risk-sensitive Aussie.
The AUD/USD pair trims a part of its modest intraday gains and retreats to the lower end of the daily range during the first half of the European session. Spot prices, however, manage to hold above the 0.6800 mark, representing a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), and remain at the mercy of the US Dollar price dynamics.
In fact, the USD Index, which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, stands tall near a multi-week high amid the prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed. The bets were reaffirmed by hawkish FOMC meeting minutes released on Wednesday, showing that policymakers were determined to raise rates further to tame stubbornly high inflation. Furthermore, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard pointed to the need to get inflation on a sustainable path toward the target this year.
It is worth recalling that the US CPI and PPI data indicated last week that inflation isn't coming down quite as fast as hoped. Moreover, the recent upbeat US macro data pointed to an economy that remains resilient despite rising borrowing costs and should allow the US central bank to stick to its hawkish stance. This, in turn, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and underpins the buck. That said, a modest recovery in the risk sentiment lends support to the risk-sensitive Aussie.
Even from a technical perspective, the AUD/USD pair has been showing some resilience near the very important 200-day SMA support, currently around the 0.6800 mark. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained break through the said handle before positioning for an extension of the recent pullback from the highest level since June 2022 touched earlier this month. The focus now shifts to the US economic docket - featuring the Prelim Q4 GDP print and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data.
Traders will further Apart from this, comments by influential FOMC members - Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, will drive the USD demand and provide some meaningful impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6821
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|0.6805
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6965
|Daily SMA50
|0.689
|Daily SMA100
|0.6718
|Daily SMA200
|0.6804
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6865
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6795
|Previous Weekly High
|0.703
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6812
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6822
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6838
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6778
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6752
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6708
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6848
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6891
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6918
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
