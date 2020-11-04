  • AUD/USD's rebound from 0.7050 extends to 0.7200.
  • The pair turns positive ion that day as market sentiment improves. 
  • Aussie's near-term outlook is mixed – UOB.

The Australian dollar is going through a strong recovery after having dropped to session lows at 0.7050 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair has regained lost ground, favoured by a brighter market sentiment, to return towards 0.7200.

Australian dollar appreciates with the USD on retreat

The Aussie has regained lost ground, turning positive on daily charts with equity markets posting sharp advances after a negative opening in Europe. Investors have welcomed the blue shift in the US vote count, with the Democrat candidate, Joe Biden, taking the lead in key states Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada.

The US dollar, which surged during the Asian session as the Democrat landslide victory anticipated by the polls did not take place, has been losing ground as risk appetite returned to the markets. The tight race between the two candidates, however, is keeping the US dollar afloat on the chances that the Republicans take control of the Senate and block the fiscal stimulus plan.

AUD/USD outlook remains mixed – UOB

From a technical point of view, the FX Strategy team at OUB sees the pair mixed on the near-term: AUD popped to a high of 0.7223 earlier this morning but has since retreated. The volatile price actions have resulted in a mixed outlook. From here, AUD could trade in a choppy manner but is likely to stay between the two major levels of 0.6990 and 0.7300.”

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7184
Today Daily Change 0.0037
Today Daily Change % 0.52
Today daily open 0.7147
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7115
Daily SMA50 0.7183
Daily SMA100 0.7117
Daily SMA200 0.6804
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7176
Previous Daily Low 0.7027
Previous Weekly High 0.7182
Previous Weekly Low 0.7002
Previous Monthly High 0.7244
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7119
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7084
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7057
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6968
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6908
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7206
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7266
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7355

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

LIVE: Markets rise as tight biting elections edge toward Biden

LIVE: Markets rise as tight biting elections edge toward Biden

The US Presidential election remains tight, yet Biden seems to be improving his position in Michigan and Wisconsin. Markets are rising and the safe-haven dollar is down. Earlier, the dollar gained on fears of a contested election.

FOLLOW US LIVE

EUR/USD battles 1.17 as Biden advances in tight election

EUR/USD battles 1.17 as Biden advances in tight election

EUR/USD is battling 1.17 as the US Presidential Elections remain contested but seem better for Biden. The US dollar is losing ground across the board. ADP's private-sector jobs report missed with 365K in October. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls off 1.30 as US elections closely watched

GBP/USD falls off 1.30 as US elections closely watched

GBP/USD has slipped back below 1.30 in highly volatile trading. The market mood remains upbeat amid rising chances for a Biden victory in the US elections. The EU and the UK agreed to extend Brexit talks amid reported progress.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD mired in dense technical mud, like the elections

XAU/USD mired in dense technical mud, like the elections

Gold is down but certainly not out – trading under $1,900 in choppy trading amid the messy US elections. President Donald Trump and rival Joe Biden are still waiting for the final tallies in seven states.

Gold news

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change at -8 million, WTI climbs higher toward $39

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change at -8 million, WTI climbs higher toward $39

The barrel of West Texas Intermediate edged higher after this report and was last seen gaining 1.65% on the day at $38.75.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures