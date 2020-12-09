AUD/USD pares large portion of daily gains, trades near 0.7450

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD turns south during the American trading hours.
  • US Dollar Index stages a decisive rebound, climbs above 91.00.
  • Focus shifts to Consumer Inflation Expectations data from Australia.

The AUD/USD pair climbed to its highest level since July 2018 at 0.7485 on Wednesday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.7449, gaining 0.5% on a daily basis.

Earlier in the day, the AUD gather strength after the data published by the Faculty of Economics and Commerce Melbourne Institute showed that the consumer confidence in Australia continued to strengthen in December. Additionally, the upbeat market mood, as reflected by rising global equity indexes, helped the risk-sensitive AUD continue to outperform its rivals. 

DXY rebounds above 91.00 after early drop

In the early trading hours of the American session, however, the US Dollar Index (DXY) staged a decisive recovery and caused AUD/USD to turn south. At the moment, the DXY, which slumped to a daily low of 90.69, is up 0.2% on the day at 91.15.

In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases, the sharp upsurge witnessed in the DXY could be attributed to investors moving to the sidelines at the end of the European session. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be meeting at 1900 GMT and the outcome of this meeting will be the next significant catalyst on market sentiment

On Thursday, the Consumer Inflation Expectations data will be featured in the Australian economic docket. Moreover, the Reserve Bank of Australia will release its Bulletin.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7446
Today Daily Change 0.0036
Today Daily Change % 0.49
Today daily open 0.741
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7344
Daily SMA50 0.7225
Daily SMA100 0.7215
Daily SMA200 0.6886
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7436
Previous Daily Low 0.7398
Previous Weekly High 0.745
Previous Weekly Low 0.7338
Previous Monthly High 0.7438
Previous Monthly Low 0.699
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7413
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7422
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7394
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7377
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7356
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7431
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7452
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7469

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

