AUD/USD pares large portion of daily gains, trades near 0.7450

- AUD/USD turns south during the American trading hours.
- US Dollar Index stages a decisive rebound, climbs above 91.00.
- Focus shifts to Consumer Inflation Expectations data from Australia.
The AUD/USD pair climbed to its highest level since July 2018 at 0.7485 on Wednesday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.7449, gaining 0.5% on a daily basis.
Earlier in the day, the AUD gather strength after the data published by the Faculty of Economics and Commerce Melbourne Institute showed that the consumer confidence in Australia continued to strengthen in December. Additionally, the upbeat market mood, as reflected by rising global equity indexes, helped the risk-sensitive AUD continue to outperform its rivals.
DXY rebounds above 91.00 after early drop
In the early trading hours of the American session, however, the US Dollar Index (DXY) staged a decisive recovery and caused AUD/USD to turn south. At the moment, the DXY, which slumped to a daily low of 90.69, is up 0.2% on the day at 91.15.
In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases, the sharp upsurge witnessed in the DXY could be attributed to investors moving to the sidelines at the end of the European session. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be meeting at 1900 GMT and the outcome of this meeting will be the next significant catalyst on market sentiment.
On Thursday, the Consumer Inflation Expectations data will be featured in the Australian economic docket. Moreover, the Reserve Bank of Australia will release its Bulletin.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7446
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|0.741
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7344
|Daily SMA50
|0.7225
|Daily SMA100
|0.7215
|Daily SMA200
|0.6886
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7436
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7398
|Previous Weekly High
|0.745
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7338
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7413
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7422
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7394
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7377
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7356
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7431
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7452
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7469
