- AUD/USD comes under some selling pressure on Thursday amid resurgent USD demand.
- Sliding US bond yields, risk-on mood caps the safe-haven buck and helps limit the slide.
- Bets for more aggressive rate hikes by the RBA might continue to lend support to the pair.
The AUD/USD pair retreats nearly 100 pips from a three-week high touched earlier this Thursday, though the intraday downfall finds some support near the 0.6425 region. The pair quickly recovers a few pips through during the early North American session and is currently placed around the 0.6475-0.6480 area, still down over 0.30% for the day.
The US dollar stages a goodish intraday bounce from its lowest level since September 20 and turns out to be a key factor exerting downward pressure on the AUD/USD pair. The USD maintains its bid tone after the Advance US GDP report showed that the world's largest economy expanded by a 2.6% annualized pace during the third quarter, beating estimates for a print of 2.4%. This marks a sharp reversal from the 0.6% fall in the previous quarter and the 1.6% decline registered in the first three months of the year.
This, however, was partly offset by the fact that the GDP price index rose just 4.1%, well below the 5.3% expected and down more than half from 9.0% in the previous quarter. This could be perceived as the first sign of a moderation in inflationary pressure, which adds to speculations that the Fed will soften its hawkish stance. The expectations led to a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields. This, along with the risk-on impulse, caps the safe-haven buck and offers some support to the risk-sensitive aussie.
Apart from this, rising bets for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Reserve Bank of Australia, bolstered by Wednesday's stronger consumer inflation figures, should act as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair. Hence, any meaningful pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain short-lived. The upside potential, however, seems limited as the focus shifts to the FOMC meeting next week.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.647
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|0.6497
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6363
|Daily SMA50
|0.6604
|Daily SMA100
|0.6765
|Daily SMA200
|0.6998
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6511
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6372
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6393
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6197
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6458
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6425
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6409
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6322
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6271
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6548
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6598
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6686
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above parity in ECB aftermath
EUR/USD has managed to stage a rebound during the ECB President Lagarde's presser and reclaimed parity. Lagarde noted that they may need to go beyond normalisation. Meanwhile, the dollar is struggling to preserve its strength despite upbeat Q3 GDP data.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.1600 following earlier drop
GBP/USD reversed its direction and climbed toward 1.1600 after having dropped to a fresh daily low near 1.1550 earlier in the American session. The positive shift witnessed in market mood after US data seems to be limiting the greenback's gains for the time being.
Gold struggles to stabilize above $1,660
Gold remains under bearish pressure and trades slightly below $1,660 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield managed to rebound above 4% and turned positive on the day, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the backfoot.
Dogecoin price triggers a multi-year breakout as DOGE bulls hint at a revisit of $0.190
DOGE shows a clear surge in bullish momentum after months of trading lower and consolidating in a tight range. This explosive move has the potential to propel the dog-themed crypto higher.
Will AAPL bring the market to its knees?
The entire market now hinges on Apple (AAPL). This momentous earnings week has seen Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT) and then Meta Platforms (META) sell-off in major fashion.