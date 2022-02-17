AUD/USD pares intraday losses, remains below 0.7200 mark amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

- AUD/USD witnessed a sharp pullback from a one-week high touched earlier this Thursday.
- Russia-Ukraine tensions weighed on the risk sentiment and the perceived riskier aussie.
- Bets for an RBA rate hike in 2022 extended some support and helped limit the downside.
The AUD/USD pair quickly recovered a few pips from the Asian session low and was last seen trading with modest intraday losses, around the 0.7180-0.7185 region.
Following an early uptick to a one-week low, the AUD/USD pair witnessed a turnaround from the 0.7215 region and dropped to a daily low, around mid-0.7100s amid a fresh wave of risk-aversion trade. Reports that Ukrainian forces have fired mortars and grenades on the LPR region took its toll on the global risk sentiment, which benefitted the safe-haven US dollar and drove flows away from the perceived riskier aussie.
LPR is Luhansk People's Republic located in Luhansk Oblast in the Donbas region, a territory internationally recognized to be a part of Ukraine but run by Russian backed separatists. This comes amid doubts on Russia's claim of a military pullback from the Ukraine border, which revived fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. In fact, the United States and NATO said that there were no signs of de-escalation on the ground.
The downside, however, remains cushioned, at least for now, amid rising bets for an interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Economists at two of Australia's major lenders - Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. and Commonwealth Bank of Australia - said called for the first-rate increase by September 2022. Apart from this, a positive surprise from the domestic jobs data, showing that the number of employed people rose by 12.9K in January, acted as a tailwind and helped limit losses for the AUD/USD pair.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the releases of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and housing market data. The focus, however, will remain on geopolitical developments, which will play continue to play a key role in influencing the broader market risk sentiment. This, along with the USD price dynamics, should produce some trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7177
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|0.7201
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.713
|Daily SMA50
|0.7172
|Daily SMA100
|0.7245
|Daily SMA200
|0.7355
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7206
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7143
|Previous Weekly High
|0.725
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7064
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7182
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7167
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.716
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.712
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7097
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7224
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7247
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7287
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1300 on sudden risk-off mood, Fed, ECB speakers eyed
EUR/USD takes offers to snap two-day rebound on news that Ukraine violated ceasefire. ECB policymakers have recently been hawkish, FOMC refrained to back 0.5% rate hike in March. Strong US data pressures Fed, yields drop but DXY regains upside momentum on fresh risk-aversion wave.
GBP/USD holding in a 20 pip range as Asia digests Russian and FOMC news
GBP/USD is holding in near 1.3580 and in a tight Asian range of 20 pips as traders sit on their hands weighing the Federal Open Market Committee minutes vs Russian headlines. Russian headlines continue to keep traders on edge of their seats.
Dogecoin price edges closer to an 18% breakout
Dogecoin price has been stuck producing lower highs since its all-time high in May 2021. More recently, DOGE has been trading under a resistance confluence, a breakout from which will be the key to triggering an uptrend.
Russia-Ukraine conflict not a global economic risk?
Tensions tied to the Russia-Ukraine situation have intensified in recent days. Although we do not have any particular insight into conditions on the ground or wish to speculate on the mindset of leaders involved, assessing the potential economic and financial market reaction to an escalation is still a valuable exercise.