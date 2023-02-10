AUD/USD pares intraday losses near 0.6930 as markets await US inflation precursors

- AUD/USD picks up bids to rebound from intraday low amid sluggish markets.
- Traders pare recent losses amid market’s cautious mood ahead of the key US data.
- RBA SoMP, China inflation numbers failed to impress AUD/USD traders.
- Mixed plays of recession and central bank talks offer inactive session ahead of US consumer-centric data.
AUD/USD consolidates daily losses around 0.6930, bouncing off the intraday low amid early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the quote traders lick their wounds amid cautious sentiment ahead of the key US data, as well as amid indecision due to the mixed catalysts.
That said, the quarterly prints of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Statement of Monetary Policy (SoMP) failed to impress the AUD/USD buyers despite posting hawkish economic forecasts and readiness for further interest rate hike. The reason could be linked to the statement saying, “The board is mindful of the rise in interest rates already made and that the policy acts with a lag.”
Also read: RBA hawkish-sounding quarterly Statement on Monetary Policy does little for AUD
Following that, China's Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to 2.1% YoY versus 2.2% market forecasts, compared to 1.8% prior, while the Producer Price Index (PPI) dropped heavily to -0.8% YoY from -0.7% previous readings and -0.5% consensus.
Also read: China Consumer Price Index a touch lower than estimates, AUD eyed for reaction
It should be noted that the looming fears of the US recession, as favored the US Treasury bond yields’ inversion, underpin the bearish bias surrounding the AUD/USD pair. However, the previous day’s downbeat US Jobless Claims join the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials’ hesitance in praising higher rate to weigh on the US Dollar and put a floor under the price.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses while the stocks in the Asia-Pacific region remain pressured. However, the retreat in the US Treasury bond yields appears to keep the bears at bay.
Moving on, early signals for the next week’s US inflation data, namely preliminary readings of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations for February, will be crucial for the AUD/USD pair traders to watch for clear directions. Considering the upbeat expectations from the scheduled data, as well as the recession woes, the major currency pair is likely to witness further downside.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking the 50-DMA support surrounding 0.6870, the AUD/USD price remains on the bull’s radar targeting the 21-DMA hurdle, around the 0.7000 round figure.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6926
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|0.6932
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7004
|Daily SMA50
|0.6867
|Daily SMA100
|0.668
|Daily SMA200
|0.6807
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7011
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6921
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7158
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6919
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6977
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6956
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6899
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6865
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6809
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6989
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7045
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7079
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.2100 ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD is battling 1.2100, recovering ground ahead of the critical UK Q4 GDP release. The UK economy is likely to dodge a recession, reporting stagnation in Q4 2022. The US Dollar is on the front foot amid a risk-off mood. US data is awaited as well.
EUR/USD eases toward 1.0700 amid renewed USD demand
EUR/USD is holding lower ground, heading toward 1.0700 in the early European morning. Risk sentiment remains in a weaker spot, allowing the US Dollar pullback to gain momentum. The focus remains on the EU economic forecasts and US sentiment data.
Gold looks south amid Bear Flag, ahead of key United States data
Gold price is sitting at the lowest level in five weeks near the $1,850 psychological mark on the final trading day of the week, on track to book the second weekly drop. The renewed uptick in the United States Dollar (USD) amid souring risk sentiment is exerting further downside pressure on the Gold price.
Will Dogecoin price rise in the face of adversity or sink to December 2022 lows?
Dogecoin price looks better than most altcoins after the recent sell-off. However, this minor pullback in DOGE could give sidelined buyers a chance to not only save the meme coin from collapsing but to trigger a huge uptrend.
UK GDP Preview: Growth to stagnate but recession narrowly averted Premium
The optimism is already in the air that the United Kingdom (UK) economy has probably dodged a recession in 2022, which has provided some respite to the Pound Sterling bulls. But will it be enough?