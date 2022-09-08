- AUD/USD picks up bids to pare daily loss but stays on the bear’s radar around yearly low.
- Downbeat yields challenge US dollar buyers at 20-year high.
- Softer Aussie trade numbers, RBA’s Lowe favored downside earlier in the day.
- Market sentiment dwindles as traders await ECB, Fed’s Powell.
AUD/USD extends the bounce off intraday low to 0.6745, down 0.42% intraday heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the Aussie pair traces the US dollar’s latest pullback, due to softer yields, while portraying an overall cautious mood in the market ahead of the key events namely, European Central Bank (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats to 109.70 but stays mildly bid while reversing the previous day’s pullback from a two-decade top. The US 10-year Treasury yields extend Wednesday’s pullback from the highest levels since mid-June to 3.23%.
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe recently rejected plans to unveil the Quantitative Tightening (QT) and favored the AUD/USD bears. On the same line were his previous comments stating, “Further rate rises will be required but not on a pre-set path.”
Earlier in the day, Australia’s Trade Balance dropped to 8,733M in July versus 14,500 M market forecasts and 17,670 prior. Further details suggest that the Imports jumped by 5.2% compared to 0.7% prior while Exports slumped with the -9.9% figures versus 5.1% previous readings.
It should be noted that the risk-negative headlines concerning China also exert downside pressure on the AUD/USD prices. That said, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) mentioned previously, “Shenzhen reduces entry quota for Hong Kong travelers.” Following that, Reuters’ news that Taiwan and the US are bracing for stronger ties also weighs on the sentiment.
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures fades the bounce off the lowest levels since July 19 as it seesaws around 3,980 by the press time.
Elsewhere, the CME’s FedWatch Tool signals a 77% chance of the Fed’s 75 basis points (bps) rate hike in September, versus 73% marked the previous day, which in turn weighs on the AUD/USD prices.
Alternatively, the cautious mood and the market’s rush towards the bond for risk-safety, amid fears of disappointment from the Fed’s Powell, seem to have triggered the latest recovery moves.
Moving on, the 0.75% ECB rate hike can restrict a short-term fall before the fresh downside, in a case where Fed’s Powell sounds hawkish. Overall, the pair is likely to remain on the bear’s radar as ECB’s capacity to tighten monetary policy is limited compared to the Fed.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD remains bearish unless crossing the 0.6780 resistance confluence, including the one-week-old resistance line and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of July-August upside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6848
|Today Daily Change
|0.0079
|Today Daily Change %
|1.17%
|Today daily open
|0.6769
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6905
|Daily SMA50
|0.6898
|Daily SMA100
|0.698
|Daily SMA200
|0.7119
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6771
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6699
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7074
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6771
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7137
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6835
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6743
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6674
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.665
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6794
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6819
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6866
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 0.9950 in aftermath of ECB
EUR/USD fluctuated in a relatively wide range following the ECB's 75 bps rate hike decision and President Lagarde's comments on the policy outlook. With the dollar preserving its strength in the American session, the pair edged lower and seems to have steadied around 0.9950.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.1450 amid broad dollar strength
GBP/USD climbed above 1.1550 earlier in the day after UK PM Truss unveiled her plan to solve the energy crisis. Hawkish comments from FOMC Chairman Powell, however, provided a boost to the dollar in the American session and forced the pair to fall toward 1.1450.
Gold: Failure at a critical Fibonacci level hints at lower lows for the year
The dollar resumed its advance on Thursday, with XAUUSD trading at around $1,705, down from an intraday high of $1,728,20. The greenback recovered following the ECB announcement, as the central bank put inflation before growth, as many other counterparts.
Whales flood exchanges with BTC, what's next?
Bitcoin price could crumble under selling pressure as the volume of BTC on exchanges climbs. Analysts reveal a bearish outlook on Bitcoin price.
AAPL delivers new iPhone 14
Apple launches multiple new products on Wednesday at its event day. New Apple iPhone 14 offers satellite connectivity. Apple also launches new Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods.