- AUD/USD struggled to find acceptance above the 0.7500 mark and edged lower on Thursday.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook, elevated US bond yields underpinned the USD and exerted pressure.
- A positive risk tone extended support to the perceived riskier aussie and helped limit the downside.
- The pair reacted little to mixed US macro data as the focus remains on geopolitical developments.
The AUD/USD pair recovered a few pips from the daily low and was last seen trading around the 0.7480 region, down nearly 0.20% for the day.
Having struggled to find acceptance above the 0.7500 psychological mark, the AUD/USD pair edged lower on Thursday and eroded a major part of the overnight gains to the highest level since November 2021. The intraday downtick was sponsored by a broad-based US dollar strength, though a generally positive risk tone helped limit deeper losses for the perceived riskier aussie.
The USD continued drawing support from growing acceptance that the Fed would adopt a more aggressive policy response to combat stubbornly high inflation. In fact, a slew of influential FOMC members, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, raised the possibility of a 50 bps rate hike at the upcoming policy meeting in May. This continued acting as a tailwind for the buck.
The Fed's hawkish outlook was reinforced by elevated US Treasury bond yields, which were further supported by concerns that surging oil prices would put upward pressure on already high inflation. This, along with the lack of progress in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, further benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status and weighed on the AUD/USD pair.
On the economic data front, the US Durable Goods Orders fell short of market expectations and declined sharply by 2.2% in February as against the 1.6% rise reported in the previous month. Orders excluding transportation items also contracted 0.6% during the reported month as compared to consensus estimates pointing to modest deceleration in growth to 0.6% from the 0.8% in January.
This, however, was offset by the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, which fell to 187K during the week ended March 18 from the previous week's upwardly revised reading of 215K. The mixed releases did little to influence the USD or provide any meaningful impetus to the AUD/USD pair as the focus remains glued firmly to fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7486
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|0.7499
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7316
|Daily SMA50
|0.722
|Daily SMA100
|0.7217
|Daily SMA200
|0.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7508
|Previous Daily Low
|0.745
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7419
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7165
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7486
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7472
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7463
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7427
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7405
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7522
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7544
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.758
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in red below 1.1000 after mixed US data
EUR/USD trades in negative territory below 1.1000 following a modest recovery attempt in the European session. The data from the US showed that Durable Goods Orders declined by 2.2% in February. On a positive note, weekly Initial Jobless Claims declined to 187K from 215K, helping the US Dollar Index cling to its daily gains.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3200
GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses but seems to be having a difficult time holding above 1.3200 in the early American session. Supported by rising US T-bond yields, the dollar preserves its strength against its rivals despite mixed data releases.
Gold retreats from 10-day highs, holds near $1,950
After climbing to its highest level in more than a week at $1,957, gold edged lower and was last seen posting small daily gains near $1,950. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up more than 3% on the day after mixed US data, limiting XAU/USD's upside.
Dogecoin price explodes as Bitcoin ATM chain adds DOGE to its 1,800 locations across the US
Dogecoin price started a massive uptrend in response to news of DOGE adoption boost in the US. A Bitcoin ATM operator added the meme coin to its chain across its locations in the US.
NKLA jumps 19% after production announcement
NKLA has risen 19% in Thursday's premarket after the once popular hydrogen fuel cell and EV semi-truck maker reported after the market closed on Wednesday that it had begun production this past Monday.