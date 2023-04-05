AUD/USD pares intraday losses, holds steady around 0.6700 mark post-ADP report

- AUD/USD drifts lower for the second straight day and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- The RBA’s dovish outlook continues to weigh on the Aussie amid a modest intraday USD uptick.
- The disappointing ADP report reaffirmed bets for Fed rate-hike pause and caps the Greenback.
The AUD/USD pair comes under heavy selling pressure on Wednesday and extends the previous day's retracement slide from the vicinity of the 0.6800 mark, or its highest level since February 24. Spot prices, however, manage to recover a few pips from the daily low and trade around the 0.6700 round figure during the early North American session.
The Australian Dollar continues to be weighed down by the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) dovish outlook, which, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) rebound from over a two-month low, drag the AUD/USD pair lower for the second straight day. It is worth recalling that the Australian central bank on Tuesday paused its rate-hiking cycle following 10 consecutive raises and signalled that inflation had likely peaked. In the accompanying policy statement, the RBA noted that it wanted additional time to assess the full effects of rate increases as the economy slows.
The USD, on the other hand, draws some support from an intraday uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, though lacks bullish conviction amid expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearly done with its tightening cycle. In fact, the current market pricing indicates an even chance of a 25 bps lift-off at the May FOMC meeting and the possibility of rate cuts by end-December. The bets were reaffirmed by the disappointing release of the US ADP report, showing that private-sector employers added 145K jobs in March, down sharply from the 261K in the previous month.
This comes on the back of the monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, which indicated that job openings in February dropped to the lowest in nearly two years. This is seen as a sign that the Fed's efforts to slow the labor market may be having some impact. Apart from this, looming recession risks reinforce speculations that the Fed might soon pause its inflation-fighting rate hikes, which caps the upside for the US bond yields. This, in turn, is holding back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and lending some support to the AUD/USD pair.
Moving ahead, traders now look to the release of the US ISM Services PMI for a fresh impetus. The focus, however, will remain on the closely-watched US monthly employment details, popularly known as the NFP report, on Friday. Nevertheless, the aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for any meaningful corrective downfall for the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6701
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0050
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.74
|Today daily open
|0.6751
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6673
|Daily SMA50
|0.6809
|Daily SMA100
|0.68
|Daily SMA200
|0.675
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6793
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6721
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6738
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6634
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6564
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6748
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6766
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6717
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6682
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6644
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.679
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6862
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0950 after weak US data
EUR/USD has gained traction and climbed above 1.0950 in the American session on Wednesday. The data published by ADP showed that employment in private sector rose by 145K in March, compared to the market expectation of 200K, and caused the USD to come under pressure.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2500 as USD loses strength
After having dropped toward 1.2450 earlier in the day, GBP/USD has reversed its direction and rose toward 1.2500. The renewed US Dollar weakness following the disappointing ADP employment report helps the pair push higher. Eyes on US ISM Services PMI data.
Gold renews one-year high near $2,030
Gold price has extended its rally and touched its highest level in a year near $2,030 on Wednesday. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 1% on the day at around 3.3% following the weak employment data, providing a boost to XAU/USD ahead of ISM Services PMI report.
Ethereum blockchain’s Shanghai hard fork to have “game-changer” effect, here’s why
Ethereum blockchain’s upcoming Shanghai hard fork has a key Ethereum Improvement Proposal 4844 (EIP-4844). Experts in the crypto community are focused on the implementation of the upgrade that reduces transaction cost on the ETH blockchain.
PSNY needs to break above $4 to continue rally
Polestar (PSNY) has a chance of digging itself out of its current predicament based on the current chart setup. Both MACD indicator and the RSI are siding with bulls at the moment.