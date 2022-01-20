AUD/USD pares intraday gains to weekly high, up little around 0.7230 region

- The upbeat Australian jobs report, a positive risk tone pushed AUD/USD to a weekly high on Thursday.
- A fresh leg up in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped any further upside for the pair.
- Investors now look forward to the US economic releases for some short-term trading opportunities.
The AUD/USD pair maintained its bid tone near the 0.7230 region heading into the European session, albeit has retreated a few pips from the weekly high touched earlier this Thursday.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the AUD/USD pair to build on the overnight positive move and gained some follow-through traction for the second successive day. The Australian dollar drew support from stronger domestic employment details, which showed that the jobless rate dropped to 4.2% in December from 4.6% in the previous month. Adding to this, the number of employed people surpassed expectations and rose 64.8K during the reported month. This, along with a recovery in the global risk sentiment, benefitted the perceived riskier aussie.
Bulls, however, struggled to capitalize on the move or find acceptance above mid-0.7200s amid the emergence of some US dollar dip-buying. Growing market acceptance that the Fed would begin raising interest rates in March to contain stubbornly high inflation continued underpinning the greenback. Apart from this, a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields acted as a tailwind for the buck and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the AUD/USD pair. This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning aggressively for any further appreciating move.
Market participants now loo forward to the US economic docket – featuring the releases of Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Existing Home Sales data. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the AUD/USD pair. That said, the momentum is likely to be limited as investors might refrain from placing fresh directional bets ahead of the crucial FOMC policy meeting on January 25-26.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.723
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.7217
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7225
|Daily SMA50
|0.7196
|Daily SMA100
|0.7283
|Daily SMA200
|0.7418
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7239
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7176
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7315
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7148
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7278
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6993
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7215
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7182
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7147
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7119
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7246
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7309
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 on firmer yields, ECB Minutes eyed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1350, paring back gains amid a rebound in the US dollar. The US Treasury yields remain lifted on the hawkish Fed outlook and a better market mood. Eurozone Final CPI, ECB minutes awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3650 as US dollar tracks yields higher
GBP/USD is consolidating gains below 1.3650, as firmer Treasury yields fuel a rebound in the US dollar across the board. Looming UK political and Brexit uncertainties limit the pair's upside. Hotter inflation in Britain keeps the BOE rate hike expectations intact.
Gold keeps its sight on $1,850 bullish target
Gold price has stalled its upsurge, consolidating below two-month highs of $1,844 amid firmer yields. China’s policy easing driven risk-on mood also limits gold’s gains. Although decade-high inflation rates globally have gold bulls covered.
Shiba Inu price faces tough challenges ahead before SHIB returns to $0.00004327
Shiba Inu price is struggling to break out of the prevailing chart pattern formation as it continues to record lower highs. However, the governing technical pattern projects a 46% ascent toward $0.00004327.
CBRT Preview: USD/TRY poised to run at the slightest sign Premium
The Turkish Central Bank will announce its decision on monetary policy on Thursday, January 20. The CBRT is expected to remain on hold after slashing rates 500 bps.