- AUD/USD bears making a comeback below 0.6900, as risk-off flows ramp up.
- US dollar extends rebound with yields, as rate hike fears and gas crisis spook markets.
- China’s PMIs-led upside appears elusive ahead of critical US ADP jobs data.
AUD/USD is paring back gains towards 0.6850, turning south following a rejection above the 0.6900 round figure. Bears are fighting back control amid strengthening risk-off flows in the European session.
The European stocks erased early gains and trade negative, as fears over the ECB and Fed aggressive tightening combined with the worsening European gas crisis spook markets. Investors seek refuge in the safe-haven US dollar at the expense of the higher-yielding aussie in times of market panic.
Concerns over fresh covid lockdowns in China compounded as many cities are under shutdown already due to the energy crisis in the world’s second-largest economy. The health of China’s economy is back under question, adding to the weight on the Chinese proxy, the AUD.
The aussie traders also refrain from placing any large bets ahead of the critical US ADP Employment Change data, as any upside surprise in the print could trigger a fresh dollar buying and catch AUD bulls off guard.
The ADP is likely to show an addition of 200K jobs in the American private sector this month. The data could be seen as a percussor to Friday’s NFP release and have a significant impact on the market’s pricing of the 75 bps September Fed rate hike, which now stands at 70%.
Earlier in the Asian session, AUD/USD caught a sold bid and briefly recaptured the 0.6900 level, as bulls cheered upbeat official Chinese Manufacturing and Services PMIs. Both the gauge surpassed market expectations and sparked hopes for a turnaround in Chinese business activity.
AUD/USD: Technical levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6871
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|0.6853
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6961
|Daily SMA50
|0.6913
|Daily SMA100
|0.7016
|Daily SMA200
|0.7129
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6957
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6845
|Previous Weekly High
|0.701
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6855
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6888
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6914
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6813
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6773
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6701
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6925
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6997
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7037
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below parity despite hot EU inflation data Premium
EUR/USD stays under pressure and trades below parity. Eurostat announced on Wednesday that the annual HICP climbed to 9.1% in August from 8.9% in July, compared to the market expectation of 9%, but the shared currency failed to benefit from the hot inflation report.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.1600 ahead of US ADP Premium
GBP/USD is extending the renewed downside towards 1.1600, as the US dollar rebound gathers strength amid broad risk-aversion. The deepening UK energy crisis and hawkish Fed rate hike bets weigh on the pair. US ADP awaited.
Gold falls to fresh monthly low below $1,720
After having spent the Asian session fluctuating in a relatively tight channel above $1,720, gold turned south during the European trading hours and fell to its lowest level in a month below $1,715.
Wall Street believes Bitcoin price hit its bottom after key move by US Federal Reserve
Bitcoin price hit a floor after Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. After the asset’s price declined nearly 6% over the past week, Wall Street analysts believe Bitcoin has hit its bottom.
ADP Jobs Preview: Three reasons to expect the data to drive the dollar higher Premium
"Some pain" is what Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has promised the American people, a price needed to pay for bringing down inflation – a high bar to stop raising rates and supporting the dollar.