AUD/USD pares early losses, turns flat near 0.6770

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Private Capital Expenditure in Australia declined more than expected in Q3.
  • Geopolitical tensions rise after US Pres. Trump signs Hong Kong bill into law.
  • Coming up: New Home Sales and Private Sector Credit data from Australia.

The AUD/USD pair came under strong selling pressure during the early trading hours of the Asian session after US President Trump signed the Hong Kong human rights bill into law to revive concerns over a protracted trade conflict with China. Furthermore, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that Private Capital Expenditures in the third quarter declined by 0.2% and missed the market expectation for a decrease of 0.1%. 

After slumping to a session low of 0.6759, however, the pair staged a technical rebound and turned flat on the day near 0.6775.

USD turns quiet following Wednesday's rally

On Wednesday, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' second estimate for the third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth came in at 2.1% to beat the market expectation of 1.9% and Durable Goods Orders in October rose more than expected to help the greenback gather strength against its rivals and caused the pair to close the day around 20 pips lower. The US Dollar Index, which advanced to a fresh two-week high of 98.44 on Wednesday, was last up 0.06% on the day at 98.37. 

There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from the US on Thanksgiving Day and the pair is likely to move sideways for the next few hours. During the Asian session on Friday, New Home Sales and Private Sector Credit data from Australia will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.677
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 0.6777
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6835
Daily SMA50 0.6806
Daily SMA100 0.6827
Daily SMA200 0.6926
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6792
Previous Daily Low 0.6771
Previous Weekly High 0.6835
Previous Weekly Low 0.678
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6779
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6784
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6768
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6759
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6747
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6789
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6801
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.681

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades around 1.10 amid trade concerns, disappointing German inflation data

EUR/USD trades around 1.10 amid trade concerns, disappointing German inflation data

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Sino-American relations have deteriorated after President Trump signed the Hong Kong bill into law. German inflation figures missed on most measures.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trims daily gains, challenges the 1.2900 level

GBP/USD trims daily gains, challenges the 1.2900 level

The greenback is firmer in dull trading, while the Pound is the weakest. GBP/USD erases YouGov’s poll-related gains and pressures the 1.2900 figure.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below mid-109.00s

USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below mid-109.00s

Japanese data disappointed, keeping yen’s gains in check despite mounting risk-aversion. US President Trump signed the Hong Kong human rights act, angering Beijing. USD/JPY bullish in the short-term, but lack of volumes likely to keep it ranging.

USD/JPY News

Gold clings to modest gains above $1455 level, lacks follow-through

Gold clings to modest gains above $1455 level, lacks follow-through

Gold edged higher on Thursday and recovered a part of the previous session downfall, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Wrecket time on Thanksgiving Day

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Wrecket time on Thanksgiving Day

Bitcoin dedicated a good part of yesterday to deceive traders. After a morning session in which the price ran down, a sudden and sturdy turn to the rise activated the FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) mode in the psyche of many traders.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures