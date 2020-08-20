AUD/USD pares daily losses, turns flat near 0.7180

- AUD/USD recovered its daily losses during the American session.
- Falling US Treasury bond yields weigh on the greenback.
- Focus shifts to Commonwealth Bank PMI data from Australia.
The AUD/USD pair dropped to a fresh six-day low of 0.7136 on Thursday but staged a decisive rebound in the American trading hours. As of writing, the pair virtually unchanged on the day at 0.7180.
The broad-based USD strength forced the pair to push lower during the first half of the day. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which posted strong gains with the market reaction to FOMC Minutes, rose all the way up to 93.24 but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. A sharp drop seen in the US Treasury bond yields seems to have triggered another USD selloff. At the moment, the DXY is losing 0.22% on the day at 92.80 and the 10-year US T-bond yield is down more than 5%.
In the early Asian session on Friday, the Commonwealth Bank's Manufacturing and Services PMI data from Australia will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
AUD/USD near-term outlook
Commenting on AUD/USD's recent price action, “China’s ongoing recovery continues to underpin demand for industrial commodities. Of course, not all commodities are so buoyant but Westpac’s export-weighted commodity price index does provide substantial backing for the Aussie’s push to as high as 0.7276, its strongest point since Feb 2019,” said Westpac analysts.
“With the RBA in watch and wait mode and VIC virus cases trending lower, AUD should find support on dips towards 0.7100 and may well retest the high 0.72s in coming days,” analysts concluded.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7183
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.7182
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7166
|Daily SMA50
|0.7028
|Daily SMA100
|0.6766
|Daily SMA200
|0.6718
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7277
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7178
|Previous Weekly High
|0.719
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7108
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7228
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7216
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7239
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7148
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7114
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7049
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7246
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7311
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7345
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
