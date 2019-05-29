AUD/USD once again fails near 0.6935 resistance, turns lower for the day

By Haresh Menghani

   •  The USD held steady despite the recent slump in the US bond yields.
   •  Escalating US-China trade tensions/cautious mood weigh on the Aussie.

The AUD/USD pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained well within this week's broader trading range, above the 0.6900 handle. 

The pair continued with its struggle to make it through a resistance marked by the top end of a near two-week-old trading range - around the 0.6935 region amid lingering concerns about a further escalation in trade disputes between the world's two largest economies.

Fears of a full-blown US-China trade war heightened further after the US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US was not ready to make a trade deal and was seen as a key factor keeping a lid on any meaningful up-move for the China-proxy Australian Dollar.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar's own safe-haven status helped offset the recent slump in the US Treasury bond yields to the lowest level since September 2017, which coupled with RBA rate cut speculations further collaborated towards capping gains for the major.

It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to gain some traction or continues with its subdued/range-bounce price action amid relatively thin US economic docket - featuring the only release of Richmond Manufacturing Index.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.692
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 0.6923
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6946
Daily SMA50 0.7044
Daily SMA100 0.709
Daily SMA200 0.7135
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6936
Previous Daily Low 0.6914
Previous Weekly High 0.6935
Previous Weekly Low 0.6864
Previous Monthly High 0.7206
Previous Monthly Low 0.6988
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6928
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6923
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6913
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6903
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6892
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6934
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6946
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6956

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

