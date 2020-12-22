AUD/USD: On the back foot towards 0.7500 ahead of Aussie Trade Balance

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD stays depressed after marking the heaviest losses in two months.
  • Risks dwindle amid concerns for Brexit deadlock, virus variant and US stimulus.
  • US-China tension and WTO’s acceptance of Aussie appeal against Beijing also weigh the mood.
  • The preliminary reading of Australian trade figures for November to offer immediate direction, risk catalysts are the key.

AUD/USD stays pressured around 0.7520 during the early Wednesday morning in Asia. The aussie pair dropped the most since late-October the previous day as risks dwindle and the US dollar rallied. While chatters around Brexit, coronavirus (COVID-19) and China can keep the driver’s seat, Aussie trade data for November can also direct near-term moves.

Bears cheer downbeat sentiment, US dollar gains…

As AUD/USD is mostly considered as a risk barometer, challenges to the market’s mood can easily heavy the quote. Brexit, new covid variant and headlines including China recently contributed to the risk-off mood.

While the European Union (EU) policymakers aren’t satisfied with the UK’s relief on fisheries, the level playing field is an extra hurdle to solve before the December 31 deadline. However, nothing major is positive except the matter that the talks aren’t off. On the other hand, the fresh strain of COVID-19 leads multiple countries towards banning British travels even as European authorities and major vaccine producers keep the hopes to combat the virus.

The US announced fresh visa sanctions on Chinese policymakers and signaled that more is on the way for Beijing diplomats. At home, the Aussie complain to the World Trade Organization (WTO) concerning China’s anti-trade attitude towards Australian Barley got accepted by the trade body. This can escalate tension with Canberra’s biggest customer and add to the general risk-off mood too.

While the US dollar gains support from the risk aversion and weigh on the AUD/USD prices, the greenback also benefited from the passage of the multibillion-dollar relief package that has been awaited for a long. That said, the US dollar index (DXY) posted the biggest gains in four months on Tuesday.

Looking forward, risk catalysts can keep the AUD/USD depressed unless any positive surprises while any jump in the Aussie Trade Balance from 7456M prior, or upbeat Imports and Exports, can offer intermediate corrective bounce to the quote.

Technical analysis

Lower high formation since last Thursday joins a daily closing below 10-day SMA to direct AUD/USD prices towards a confluence of 21-day SMA and an upward sloping trend line from November 05, at 0.7470 now. Alternatively, buyers are likely to look for entries beyond the 0.7600 round-figure.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7523
Today Daily Change -60 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.79%
Today daily open 0.7583
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7465
Daily SMA50 0.7294
Daily SMA100 0.7252
Daily SMA200 0.6936
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7615
Previous Daily Low 0.7461
Previous Weekly High 0.764
Previous Weekly Low 0.7506
Previous Monthly High 0.7438
Previous Monthly Low 0.699
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.752
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7556
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7491
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7399
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7337
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7646
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7708
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.78

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

