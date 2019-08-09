AUD/USD: On the back foot after China CPI, RBA’s quarterly monetary policy statement

- AUD/USD fails to enjoy China’s upbeat data amid RBA’s dovish statement.
- The US-China tension also weighs on the Aussie pair.
AUD/USD remains soft while taking rounds to 0.6800 after the release of RBA’s quarterly monetary policy statement and China’s monthly inflation data during early Friday.
Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) quarterly monetary policy statement showed the Aussie central bank’s readiness towards further easy policies while mentioning downside risks to the economy. The central bank also lowered its inflation and growth forecasts for Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Inflation.
China’s July month inflation data flashed upbeat sigs as the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose past 0.2% and 2.7% forecasts to 0.4% and 2.8% figures on MoM and YoY basis respectively. On the other hand, Producer Price Index (PPI) shrank more than -0.1% forecast to -0.3% on a yearly format.
Having recovered during Thursday, commodity-linked currencies, like the Australian Dollar (AUD), didn’t have a good start on Friday as headlines from the US signaled an escalation of tension between the world’s largest economies.
However, the Aussie started recovering and surged to the intra-day high after the RBA Governor Philip Lowe began his testimony in front of the House of Representatives' Standing Committee on Economics.
Noting from his comments, it seems that the RBA holds bearish bias intact and stands ready to use unconventional measures. Though, support Aussie weakness due to the economy’s export-oriented nature.
While the Governor’s Testimony can keep rolling intermediate statements, investors may now concentrate on trade/political headlines concerning the US and China for fresh impulse.
Technical Analysis
Buyers are waiting for a sustained break beyond 0.6831, comprising June low, in order to aim for 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) level of 0.6873. On the contrary, the downside is limited by 0.6750/45 area, a break of which can push bears towards 0.6700 and monthly low near 0.6677.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls look to 2018-2019 down channel, but ECB lurking
EUR/USD is trading between a range of 1.1181 and 1.1233, down -0.10% on the session as markets move into consolidation for the most part with a slight recovery in risk appetite.
GBP/USD is retreating on reports of elections immediately after Brexit
GBP/USD is trading around closer to 1.2100 after the FT reported that PM Boris Johnson will hold an election on November 1st, a day after a no-deal Brexit
USD/JPY smothered by the 4-hour 20 MA, risk skewed to downside
USD/JPY is hugging the base of the sell-off in a consolidation of the downside, currently trading just a touch below the 106 handle and between a range of 105.71 and 106.07, submerged below a 20-day moving average.
Gold: Buyers have dried up, eyes on 23.6% Fibo
Gold prices have stalled and the market awaits another catalyst from the trade wars to see how far lower yields can which should send gold on another journey to the upside. However, in the absence of further escalation, on a break back below the 1480s.
UK GDP Preview: Recession headlines could send GBP/USD to new lows
The UK is still in the European Union – but the preparations for Brexit have already had an impact on the economy. Companies were preparing for Brexit at its original date of March 29th and were busy stockpiling ahead of the event.