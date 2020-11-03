AUD/USD offers knee jerk reaction to RBA rate cut, QE

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD remains mildly offered after the RBA matched market forecasts.
  • RBA announces a 0.15% rate cut, an A$ 100 billion worth of QE.
  • Recent polls suggest an interesting race between Trump and Biden in certain states, risks remain mildly positive.
  • US election updates will be the key, virus woes can offer intermediate moves.

AUD/USD wobbles around 0.7050 even after RBA’s once in many moves during the early Tuesday. Even so, the quote prints mild intraday losses. The pair defied a three-day losing streak on Monday as the US dollar stepped back from a one-month high.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) matches wide market expectations of announcing a 0.15 rate cut to the benchmark Interest Rate and the 3-year yield target, now at 0.10%. The Aussie central bank also adds the Australian dollar 100 billion of the Quantitative Easing (QE) to the offering. As the move isn’t a surprise after RBA Governor Philip Lowe’s recently dovish comments, AUD/USD portrays a knee-jerk reaction to the otherwise key actions.

While RBA’s action offered life to the global markets, cautious optimism concerning the US 2020 presidential race, starting from today, favors risk barometers in Asia. On the contrary, China’s latest pause to the Aussie lobsters as well as the coronavirus (COVID-19) wave 2.0 tries to challenge the upbeat sentiment.

While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures rise 0.60% intraday whereas Australia’s ASX 200 gains over 1.5% by press time.

Having witnessed initial reaction to the RBA’s monetary policy moves, AUD/USD traders will wait for Friday’s monetary policy statement for clear direction. Ahead of that, Governor Philip Lowe can also shed some lights on why the decision was taken, at 05:00 GMT, which in turn becomes an important event to watch. However, the immediate market attention will be on the US elections where the current President Donald Trump is trying to defy the polls suggesting a blue wave, a condition where the Democratic Party dominates in both the American houses.

Technical analysis

AUD/USD marks another failure to cross 100-day EMA, currently around 0.7065, which in turn highlights the importance of the 0.7000 psychological magnet for the bears. Though, any further weakness below the 0.7000 round-figure will be probed by a 200-day EMA level around 0.6950.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7054
Today Daily Change -3 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.04%
Today daily open 0.7057
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7112
Daily SMA50 0.7184
Daily SMA100 0.7115
Daily SMA200 0.6802
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7071
Previous Daily Low 0.699
Previous Weekly High 0.7182
Previous Weekly Low 0.7002
Previous Monthly High 0.7244
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.704
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7021
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7007
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6957
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6925
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7089
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7121
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7171

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

