AUD/USD: Offered after rejection at 50-hour MA, focus on RBA's Lowe speech

- AUD/USD turns red after failing to take out the 50-hour MA at 0.6779.
- Aussie may suffer deeper losses if RBA's Lowe reinforces dovish expectations.
AUD/USD has dropped into the red, having faced rejection at the 50-hour moving average line and could suffer a deeper drop if the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) governor Lowe reinforces the market expectation of a 25 basis point rate cut on Oct. 1.
The currency pair is currently trading at session lows near 0.6765, representing 0.10% losses on the day. The pair had picked up a bid in the early Asian trading hours on comments by the US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, confirming the Chinese Vice Premier’s trade visit to the US in the next week
The upside, however, was capped by the 50-hour moving average near 0.6779. Therefore, a break above that average is needed invite stronger buying pressure and yield a notable bounce.
That, however, may not happen or could be short-lived if RBA's Lowe talks dovish. The central bank chief is scheduled to speak at 09:55 GMT.
RBA expected to cut rates on Oct. 1
Expectations for the RBA to cut the official interest rate to 0.75 percent on Oct. 1 surged following last week's worse than expected unemployment rate.
The ASX 30 day cash rates futures contracts are currently indicating a more than 70% chance of an RBA rate cut next week.
The AUD will likely rise well above the 50-hour MA if RBA's Lowe pushes back on expectations of an October rate cut. The currency pair, however, could drop below 0.67 if Lowe talks dovish, further boosting the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut on Oct. 1.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6766
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|0.6774
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6805
|Daily SMA50
|0.6833
|Daily SMA100
|0.6891
|Daily SMA200
|0.7002
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6782
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6764
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6885
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6759
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6869
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6775
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6771
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6765
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6756
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6747
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6782
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6791
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive with flag breakdown on the daily chart
EUR/USD looks south with the daily line chart reporting a bear flag breakdown. The flag breakdown indicates the sell-off from the Aug. 23 high of 1.1154 has resumed and the pair could drop to 1.0820 in the short-term.
GBP/USD: 1.2393/85 limits immediate downside
With the 50-bar moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 50MA) aptly restricting the GBP/USD pair’s immediate upside, the quote stays on the back foot while flashing 1.2430 amid initial Asian trading session on Tuesday.
USD/JPY off the highs on US-Japan trade optimism
Japanese traders return and cheer the latest report that the US-Japan trade deal will have no extra auto tariff. Therefore, USD/JPY retraces from the daily tops near 107.70 region, still bid amid positive Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.
Gold pulls back from 2-week high as US-China headlines improve risk-sentiment
Gold buyers fail to cross September 06 high as recently positive trade headlines from the US dragged the yellow metal to $1,521 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. Steve Mnuchin and Trump both crossed wires with trade-positive comments off-late.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Sentiment Preview: Facts on the ground
The Consumer Confidence Index is expected to slip to 133.5 in September from 135.1 in August. The Present Situation Index was 117.2 in August and 170.9 in July. The Expectations Index was 107.0 in August and 112.4 in July.