  • Disappointing Aussie services PMI exerted some fresh pressure on Thursday.
  • Nervousness ahead of Thursday’s key event/releases adds to the selling bias.

The AUD/USD pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 0.6840-35 region.
 
The pair failed to capitalize on the overnight late rebound from weekly lows and faced rejection near 100-day SMA following the release of weaker-than-expected Australia Services PMI print for October. The gauge came in at 50.8 as compared to consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 52.2 and largely negated upbeat Manufacturing PMI, which unexpectedly climbed to 50.1 versus 49.0 expected.

Focus on Pence’s speech on China

This coupled with the prevalent cautious mood, heading into Thursday's key event/releases, further collaborated towards driving flows away from perceived riskier currencies – like the Aussie. Apart from this, investors will also be eyeing the US Vice President Mike Pence's speech on China, which will play a key role in influencing the broader sentiment surrounding the China-proxy Australian Dollar.
 
In the meantime, the ECB-led volatility in the FX market might help traders grab some short-term trading opportunities ahead of the release of durable goods orders data from the US, due later during the early North-American session. It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any buying interest at lower levels or the current pullback marks the end of the recent recovery move from multi-year lows set earlier this October.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6843
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 0.6853
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6773
Daily SMA50 0.6785
Daily SMA100 0.6856
Daily SMA200 0.6965
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6863
Previous Daily Low 0.6833
Previous Weekly High 0.6858
Previous Weekly Low 0.672
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6687
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6844
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6852
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6837
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.682
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6807
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6867
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.688
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6897

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

