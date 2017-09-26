AUD/USD off lows but unable to rise back above 0.7900

AUD/USD off lows but unable to rise back above 0.7900By Matías Salord
AUD/USD moved off daily lows but is still headed toward the lowest close since mid-August. It bottomed earlier at 0.7858, a 1-month low and then rebounded on the back of Yellen’s speech.
The recovery of the pair found resistance below 0.7900 and near the end of the US session is trading at 0.7890, down 40 pips for the day.
The Aussie remains affected by certain risk aversion and a slide in commodity prices. Australian stock's index hold near multi-month lows. While the US dollar gained momentum after last week FOMC meeting. Since then, the Dollar Index has risen 1.45%. Today the DXY peaked at 92.99, the highest level of the current month.
Technical outlook
“In the short term, the pair is at risk of falling further, given that in the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA extended its bearish slope below the 200 EMA for the first time in over a year, currently at 0.7944”, warns Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet.
According to her technical indicators are attempting to bounce from oversold territory in the 4 hours chart, “but with no actual directional strength, also indicating that the current recovery could be just corrective.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.