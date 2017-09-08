AUD/USD off 3-week lows, but remains capped below 0.7900 handle

AUD/USD off 3-week lows, but remains capped below 0.7900 handleBy Haresh Menghani
The AUD/USD pair recovered some of the early lost ground to three-week lows but struggled to move back above the 0.7900 handle and held in negative territory through the mid-European session.
With investors looking past Tuesday's upbeat JOLTS job openings data, which revived hopes for additional Fed rate hike action in 2017, the US Dollar lacked any strong follow through momentum and helped the pair to bounce off over 40-pips from session lows touched earlier during the Asian session.
The pair, however, has failed to extend the recovery move beyond the 0.7900 handle amid prevalent risk-off environments, which was seen keeping a lid on demand for riskier/higher-yielding currencies - like the Aussie.
Next on tap would be the US economic docket, featuring the quarterly release of Prelim Nonfarm Productivity and Unit Labor Costs, which would be looked upon for some trading impetus ahead of the latest US inflation figures, due for release on Friday.
• US: Underlying pace of productivity growth to remain subdued – Nomura
Technical levels to watch
On a sustained recovery above the 0.7910-15 region, the pair is likely to aim towards surpassing 0.7945-50 intermediate resistance and dart towards conquering the key 0.80 psychological mark. On the flip side, bears would be eyeing for weakness through session lows support near 0.7855 level, below which the fall could get extended towards 0.7830-25 area en-route 0.7795-90 support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.