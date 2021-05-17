AUD/USD now seen within the 0.7680-0.7830 range – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, AUD/USD is now forecast to navigate between 0.7680 and 0.7830 in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “AUD rose to 0.7788 last Friday before easing off. Despite the relatively strong advance, upward momentum has not improved by much. AUD is unlikely to advance much further. For today, AUD is more likely to trade between 0.7730 and 0.7790.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “AUD dropped sharply to 0.7688 last Thursday (13 May) before rebounding strongly on Friday. The sharp but short-lived swings have resulted in a mixed outlook and AUD is likely to trade within a broad 0.7680/0.7830 range for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.2100 amid US dollar rebound
EUR/USD drops back towards 1.2100 amid the US dollar's corrective bounce ahead of the European open. Economic concerns over China and UN headlines weigh on the market mood. Fedspeak and geopolitical news in focus.
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.4100 mark amid USD strength
GBP/USD maintains a bearish tone below 1.4100 in the early European session. A modest rebound in the US dollar keeps the advance limited for the pair. The new COVID-19 variant might disrupt the UK's plans for easing restrictions.
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.4100 mark amid USD strength
GBP/USD maintains a bearish tone below 1.4100 in the early European session. A modest rebound in the US dollar keeps the advance limited for the pair. The new COVID-19 variant might disrupt the UK's plans for easing restrictions.
Dogecoin Price remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1
Dogecoin price shows resilience as it treads the demand zone extending from $0.489 to $0.522. The 100 four-hour SMA at $0.504 coincides with this range and adds credence to a potential bounce. Clearing the $0.569 resistance will allow DOGE to skyrocket 75% to $1.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.