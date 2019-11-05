AUD/USD now looks to 0.6950 in the short-term – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, AUD/USD could be headed towards the mid-0.6900s in the near term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday AUD “could grind higher but the strong 0.6950 level is unlikely to come into the picture” and added “minor resistance is at 0.6930”. AUD subsequently touched 0.6925 before staging a surprisingly sharp and rapid pull-back. The swift decline appears to be running ahead of itself but there is room for AUD to test 0.6860 first before the current short-term weakness should stabilize. Resistance is at 0.6905 followed by 0.6930. The latter level is acting as a rather solid resistance now.
Next 1-3 weeks: “AUD rose to 0.6925 yesterday (04 Nov), several points below last week’s 0.6930 peak before retreating quickly to end the day on a soft note (0.6886, -0.039%). Upward momentum has been dented and our view from last Friday (01 Nov, spot at 0.6895) wherein AUD is “expected to trade with an upside bias towards 0.6950” appears to be at risk. That said, only a break of 0.6835 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate the upward bias has eased and that AUD is not ready to move to 0.6950 just yet”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
